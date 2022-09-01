Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball looks to keep unbeaten record intact with Alabama A&M in town
AUBURN, Ala. – After nearly a week between games, Auburn Volleyball (4-0, 0-0) will be itching to get back in front of the crowd at Neville Arena on Tuesday, facing in-state foe Alabama A&M (0-6, 0-0). First serve is slated for 7 p.m. and admission is FREE!. QUICK HITS.
auburntigers.com
Mike Jernigan (George Petrie)
George Petrie came to Auburn to teach history. In 1892 he formed Auburn's first football team, basically as a P.E. class. Petrie coached Auburn for four games starting with the first game in Auburn history, the battle with Georgia at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. Petrie was also Auburn's first baseball coach.
auburntigers.com
Auburn debut 'like a dream' for QB Robby Ashford
AUBURN, Ala. – Four plays into Auburn's opening drive of the 2022 season, quarterback Robby Ashford made his debut, rushing for 8 yards. By the end of the night, Ashford produced Auburn's longest passing and running plays in the Tigers' 42-16 victory vs. Mercer, totaling 168 yards of offense.
auburntigers.com
Big-play Tigers beat Mercer 42-16 in season opener
AUBURN, Ala. – After lightning delayed Auburn's season opener for 90 minutes in the third quarter, Tank Bigsby provided his own lightning strike, racing 39 yards for a touchdown on the first play after the game resumed. Generating explosive plays on the ground and in the air, Auburn kicked...
auburntigers.com
Craven lifts Tigers to victory over Army
AUBURN, Ala. – Thanks to a clutch header that found the back of the net from graduate student M.E. Craven, No. 11 Auburn soccer (3-0-3) continued its unbeaten run to start the year with a 1-0 victory over Army (1-3-2) Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex. "It was good...
auburntigers.com
Auburn Cross Country women win Foothills Invitational
OXFORD, Ala. – — The Auburn cross country team opened the 2022 season in fine fashion Friday at the Foothills Invitational as the Tiger women won the team race, while the men were second overall. SophomoresHallie Porterfield and Cooper Atkins led the Tigers in each of their respective races, as both finished second overall.
auburntigers.com
Notebook: LB Cam Riley exceeds expectations in first start
AUBURN, Ala. – From Tre Williams to Deshaun Davis to K.J. Britt to Zakoby McClain to Chandler Wooten, Auburn has had some studs at the linebacker position in recent years. Heading into this season, everybody knew Owen Pappoe belonged in that conversation. He had 93 tackles in 2020. But it might be time to also add Cam Riley to that list after Saturday night. The junior, making his first start for the Tigers, led the defense with a career-high 15 tackles. It was more tackles than he had all of last season (14).
