AUBURN, Ala. – From Tre Williams to Deshaun Davis to K.J. Britt to Zakoby McClain to Chandler Wooten, Auburn has had some studs at the linebacker position in recent years. Heading into this season, everybody knew Owen Pappoe belonged in that conversation. He had 93 tackles in 2020. But it might be time to also add Cam Riley to that list after Saturday night. The junior, making his first start for the Tigers, led the defense with a career-high 15 tackles. It was more tackles than he had all of last season (14).

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO