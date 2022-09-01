ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Former Miner Jacob Cowing continues to Live Like Luke at Arizona

EL PASO, Texas -- Standout wide receiver Jacob Cowing continues the #livelikeluke legacy at Arizona. Cowing had been dubbed to wear the No. 2 for UTEP this season in honor of his former teammate Luke Laufenberg who died from a long battle with leukemia in 2019. That was before Cowing...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

BREAKING: Body found at 160 Cotton

EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating a body found at 160 Cotton. Police say this is not a homicide investigation. The call was received Sunday at 8:32 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Nice looking Labor Day and rest of the week

EL PASO, Texas- Its going to be a nice Labor Day for those in the Borderland with no real chance of rain and highs in the upper 80's. Besides the chance of some 20 mile per hour wind gusts it shouldn't blow higher than around 10 miles an hour. There...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Pasoans enjoying first ever National Cinema Day in the United States

EL PASO, Texas - Movie fans spent the day at local theater chains including Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse and more with $3 movie tickets available on Saturday, September 3rd. This particular date was picked because Labor Day weekend is usually a slower time for the movie business, and created an opportunity to get theaters packed at the end of the summer movie season, according to Cinemark Director of Public Relations and Public Communications Caitlin Piper.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Humidity picks up with light rain

EL PASO, Texas- High humidity and light rain are in the El Paso forecast. The humidity looks to be in the 75% range for the day. Light rain is in store for the afternoon hours. The wind will also be picking up in the Borderland, with an average of 15mph...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso motorcyclist killed after early morning crash

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed an El Paso motorcyclist died Sunday morning following a crash. Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened on I-10 at mile marker 3 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist dead. The man...
EL PASO, TX
