Former Miner Jacob Cowing continues to Live Like Luke at Arizona
EL PASO, Texas -- Standout wide receiver Jacob Cowing continues the #livelikeluke legacy at Arizona. Cowing had been dubbed to wear the No. 2 for UTEP this season in honor of his former teammate Luke Laufenberg who died from a long battle with leukemia in 2019. That was before Cowing...
BREAKING: Body found at 160 Cotton
EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating a body found at 160 Cotton. Police say this is not a homicide investigation. The call was received Sunday at 8:32 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as this is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
Nice looking Labor Day and rest of the week
EL PASO, Texas- Its going to be a nice Labor Day for those in the Borderland with no real chance of rain and highs in the upper 80's. Besides the chance of some 20 mile per hour wind gusts it shouldn't blow higher than around 10 miles an hour. There...
UTEP start season 0-2 after falling to Oklahoma 45-13 ahead of the Battle of I-10
EL PASO, Texas -- The 45-13 scoreline might not show it but UTEP displayed some true grit and promise for the future of the season in their loss to No. 9 Oklahoma. Saturday's game wasn't so much about winning or losing or even the scoreline, instead it was about using the game against a top ranked team to gain experience and grow.
El Pasoans enjoying first ever National Cinema Day in the United States
EL PASO, Texas - Movie fans spent the day at local theater chains including Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse and more with $3 movie tickets available on Saturday, September 3rd. This particular date was picked because Labor Day weekend is usually a slower time for the movie business, and created an opportunity to get theaters packed at the end of the summer movie season, according to Cinemark Director of Public Relations and Public Communications Caitlin Piper.
Humidity picks up with light rain
EL PASO, Texas- High humidity and light rain are in the El Paso forecast. The humidity looks to be in the 75% range for the day. Light rain is in store for the afternoon hours. The wind will also be picking up in the Borderland, with an average of 15mph...
Las Cruces high schools gather for car wash fundraiser in support of injured Organ Mountain football player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– The city’s four major high school football teams in Las Cruces will collectively host a car wash fundraiser Sunday from 9 am to 12. The car wash is in support of Abraham Romero, the Organ Mountain High School student who was taken off the field in an ambulance during a football game in Deming last week.
El Paso motorcyclist killed after early morning crash
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed an El Paso motorcyclist died Sunday morning following a crash. Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened on I-10 at mile marker 3 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist dead. The man...
Officer-involved shooting began with an armed robbery at Walmart neighborhood market
EL PASO, Texas -- The shooting happened near The White Sands Federal Credit Union on the 4500 block of Hondo Pass. It all began with the robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood market a few blocks east Police believe the suspect tried to run away, but officers began a chase. Investigators...
Three people sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in the lower valley
EL PASO, Texas- First responders confirm that three people were injured after a rollover crash over night. The call came in around 11 p.m. It happened at the 7600 block of North Loop. First responders confirm that one person suffered serious injuries, while the other two people were transported with...
Federal hearing scheduled to discuss death penalty for accused Walmart mass shooter
EL PASO, Texas– Federal Judge David Guaderrama is ordering prosecutors and defense attorneys to agree on a date for a hearing to discuss whether accused Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius will face the federal death penalty. The order, issued Thursday, gives both parties until September 16th to agree on...
