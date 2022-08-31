Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace announcement a bad sign?
Is the announcement of Bubba Wallace competing for the NASCAR Cup Series owner championship in the #45 Toyota a bad sign for Kurt Busch?. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch hasn’t competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race in a month and a half, as he was left with concussion-like symptoms after a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway.
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation
The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
Kyle Larson on Denny Hamlin's ownership role at 23XI
Kyle Larson, a good friend of Denny Hamlin, said (when asked about Hamlin) that he wasn’t sure how much time Hamlin would dedicate to his ownership role at 23XI Racing. He’s sure now.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano’s nickname for his wife Brittany caught on camera
Logano comments after the new USA reality show captures the nickname in shooting. This week, the USA Network debuted a brand new reality show. ‘Race for the Championship’ follows several NASCAR Cup Series drivers in their daily lives, away from the race track. Joey Logano is a veteran...
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series opens its 10-race playoff on Sunday, Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway with the running of the Cook Out Southern 500. Sixteen (16) drivers are eligible to compete for the championship, a number that will be whittled down to four by Phoenix Raceway in early November. Here...
Kyle Larson’s Wife Reveals Their Daughter’s Medical Condition to Educate the Public
Kyle Larson's wife, Katelyn, has gone public with their daughter's autoimmune disorder to raise awareness of Alopecia. The post Kyle Larson’s Wife Reveals Their Daughter’s Medical Condition to Educate the Public appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
NASCAR World Reacts To The Major Bubba Wallace Decision
23XI Racing made a major Bubba Wallace decision earlier this week. The Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announced that Wallace will be switching from the No. 23 car to the No. 45 car for the remainder of the season. 23XI Racing is still in contention for the ownership championship, so Wallace...
NASCAR: Kaulig Racing set date for 2023 driver announcement
Kaulig Racing have confirmed that they are slated to make a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement on Wednesday, October 5. Kaulig Racing are one of very few teams without anything announced regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup. But that is set to change next month. On Friday afternoon,...
Humbled Kyle Busch Admits Free Agency Process Has Revealed He Needs to Change His Public Persona
Kyle Busch told reporters this week that his public persona will have to be altered going forward to be more acceptable to his future sponsor. The post Humbled Kyle Busch Admits Free Agency Process Has Revealed He Needs to Change His Public Persona appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kyle Busch Is Going Trophy Hunting
Dale Earnhardt is confident Kyle Busch will be racing for one of the newest NASCAR Cup Series teams in 2023. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kyle Busch Is Going Trophy Hunting appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Darlington Starting Lineup: September 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Darlington, South Carolina. Today, the field is set to roll to the 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Darlington Raceway starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series race below. Darlington Menu. Xfinity: Prac/Qual...
Gragson burns it down after wild Darlington Xfinity battle
At the end of a thrilling three-car battle that wasn’t decided until the last corner of the last lap Saturday at Darlington Raceway, Noah Gragson stole a victory from Sheldon Creed and charging Kyle Larson to score his fourth victory of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. After passing Gragson...
NASCAR: The playoff driver whose team is already eliminated
Ryan Blaney can win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but the #12 team can’t finish higher than 17th in points. The four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Sunday evening with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and 16 drivers are in the running to win the championship.
Denny Hamlin: Kyle Busch's future won't impact JGR performance in the playoffs
Denny Hamlin, still seeking his first championship, said the JGR No. 11 team will win or lose as a team, as it has in past playoffs. He also said he didn’t think the uncertainty on Kyle Busch’s future would impact JGR performance in the playoffs.
Jones holds off ex-JGR teammate Hamlin to win at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Erik Jones took the lead when Kyle Busch's engine blew up, then pulled away from Denny Hamlin after a final restart 20 laps from the end to win the opening NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night. Hamlin, seeded sixth in...
Erik Jones delivers victory for Petty GMS Racing in NASCAR playoff opener
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Erik Jones saw the two strongest cars in the Southern 500 go to the garage in the final 35 laps Sunday, and as a driver on a 109-race winless streak, he got a feeling that he hadn’t had recently. "It was my race to lose,"...
NASCAR: 2022 Darlington playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff-opening Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The Cook Out Southern 500 is scheduled to open up the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and qualifying for the race is scheduled to take place this afternoon.
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington
Saturday will be a busy day for Cup and Xfinity teams at Darlington Raceway. Each series will have practice and qualifying before the Xfinity Series races at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. This weekend marks the beginning of the Cup playoffs, leading to Sunday’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET...
