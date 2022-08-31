ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace announcement a bad sign?

Is the announcement of Bubba Wallace competing for the NASCAR Cup Series owner championship in the #45 Toyota a bad sign for Kurt Busch?. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch hasn’t competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race in a month and a half, as he was left with concussion-like symptoms after a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation

The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Daniel Suarez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joe Gibbs Racing#Daytona 500
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Major Bubba Wallace Decision

23XI Racing made a major Bubba Wallace decision earlier this week. The Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announced that Wallace will be switching from the No. 23 car to the No. 45 car for the remainder of the season. 23XI Racing is still in contention for the ownership championship, so Wallace...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kaulig Racing set date for 2023 driver announcement

Kaulig Racing have confirmed that they are slated to make a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement on Wednesday, October 5. Kaulig Racing are one of very few teams without anything announced regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup. But that is set to change next month. On Friday afternoon,...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
racer.com

Gragson burns it down after wild Darlington Xfinity battle

At the end of a thrilling three-car battle that wasn’t decided until the last corner of the last lap Saturday at Darlington Raceway, Noah Gragson stole a victory from Sheldon Creed and charging Kyle Larson to score his fourth victory of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. After passing Gragson...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The playoff driver whose team is already eliminated

Ryan Blaney can win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but the #12 team can’t finish higher than 17th in points. The four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Sunday evening with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and 16 drivers are in the running to win the championship.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Jones holds off ex-JGR teammate Hamlin to win at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Erik Jones took the lead when Kyle Busch's engine blew up, then pulled away from Denny Hamlin after a final restart 20 laps from the end to win the opening NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night. Hamlin, seeded sixth in...
DARLINGTON, SC
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Darlington playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff-opening Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The Cook Out Southern 500 is scheduled to open up the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and qualifying for the race is scheduled to take place this afternoon.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington

Saturday will be a busy day for Cup and Xfinity teams at Darlington Raceway. Each series will have practice and qualifying before the Xfinity Series races at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. This weekend marks the beginning of the Cup playoffs, leading to Sunday’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy