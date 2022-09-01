Read full article on original website
WLOX
City of Waveland holds fair to celebrate Labor Day
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the city of Waveland hosted a Labor Day Fair to celebrate the end of the summer. “With COVID and everything else, the city of Waveland aldermen said we want to try again, so we got together and started looking for sponsors, and Vic at Champion has helped us with many other events, and he said let’s do this,” Falgout said.
WDAM-TV
‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company held its “Mississippi Made” event. The event occurs a couple of times a year and has been hosted for the last two years. It hosts a vendor market featuring craftsmen and makers from across the state.
Picayune Item
Auditorium still under construction
Construction projects within the Pearl River County School District are nearing completion. Pearl River Central School District Chief Operations Officer T.J said the remaining project include the auditorium on the Carriere campus, concession stands, new facility and new locker room constructions. The Board approved this project for their 2023 FY budget.
WLOX
Two Gulfport teens helped their community by mowing lawns for free. Now they’re getting national recognition.
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport teens just joined an exclusive club of people across the county doing good in their communities with the help of a lawn mower. It all started when brothers Caleb and Nate West took on the 50 Yard Challenge to provide lawn care services to those in need.
The Slidell Independent
Lots of Olde Towne ideas
SLIDELL – Ideas, ideas, ideas. There were plenty of them with lots of detail when the concept plan was introduced to residents on Monday night in the ongoing work to create an Olde Towne Slidell Master Plan. The Walker Collaborative, headed by consultant Phil Walker, was hired months ago...
Picayune Item
Exchange Club of Picayune makes hygiene bag donation to Sheriff
Dozens of bags containing hygiene and comfort products were donated to the personnel of the Sheriff’s Department by the Exchange Club of Picayune on Wednesday. The bags are intended to be given to innocent children who are at the scene of an emergency, or criminal case. The children’s parents might be involved in some offense leading to their arrest, creating a stressful situation for the child. The items in the bags, including hygiene products, a blanket and other items, are meant to provide a level of comfort during that time.
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
NOLA.com
A home or a projectile? St. Tammany Parish Council rejects mobile homes in storm-vulnerable area
Flanked by her husband and young son, Natasha Jones pleaded with the St. Tammany Parish Council to let her family put a mobile home on the corner of Oak Street and Lakeview Drive near Slidell, calling it their best shot at having a home. But while council members were obviously...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Delays on I-10 eastbound past Vancleave/Gautier exit due to holiday weekend traffic
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 1-10 eastbound past MS 57 near the Vancleave/Gautier exit is backed up Friday as of noon. Drivers can expect to see slow moving traffic throughout the area and are advised to use caution when approaching, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Mississippi Highway Patrol...
WLOX
Mississippi businessman Icon Victor Mavar dies
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar, renowned Mississippi Coast businessman and former Mississippi Republican Party Committeeman passed away Saturday, Sept. 3. He was 96 years old. Mavar was an early member of the Mississippi Republican Party and held numerous leadership roles in the early days of the organization. He worked...
WLOX
4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
6 juveniles arrested, 16 firearms recovered by joint effort between two Mississippi law agencies
Six juveniles have been arrested, and 16 firearms have been recovered in a joint effort between two Mississippi law agencies. The Hattiesburg Police Department, with the assistance of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, has charged six juveniles in connection to multiple felony crimes, and recovered 16 weapons. The six...
15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing
A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
Mississippi man dies in two-vehicle wreck on rural highway
A Mississippi man died in a two-vehicle collision Saturday evening. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that James Holifield, 63, of Lucedale, died in a fatal accident on Highway 613 in George County. Holifield was the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet HHR traveling south when the vehicle collided with...
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown Part 2 (09/02/22)
Highlights from Gautier, East Central Vancleave, SSC, and Biloxi. Stone's Chaz Collins has our play of the night. Scholar Athlete of the Week: Anna Kate Rounsaville. This week's athlete of the week is Gulfport's Anna Kate Rounsaville who is a volleyball and softball star for the Admirals. VOLLEYBALL: Gautier vs...
Mississippi man arrested after reportedly cashing more than $9,000 in fake checks
A Mississippi man suspected of cashing more than $9,000 in fake checks has been arrested after a two-day search for his whereabouts. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Joseph Conner, 42, on multiple forgery-uttering felonies for cashing fake checks at banks in and around Hattiesburg. In May, Conner reportedly cashed three...
Two women shot in Saturday evneing shooting
Two Mississippi law enforcement agencies are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that injured two women,. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Hattiesburg Police and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after HPD responded to shots being fired at an apartment complex on Country Club Road. The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.
FNF: Levi has big night in Bogalusa’s 44-21 win over Franklinton
Highlights of Friday's action between Franklinton and Bogalusa featured on WGNO's Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
fox8live.com
Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man that stole a generator from a Tractor Supply store in Hammond, the sheriff’s office said. On Saturday, Aug. 27, detectives say a man walked out of the store with a generator and a dolly and was seen on surveillance footage doing so. In the video, he passes the point of sale, even interacts with an employee, and then exits the store.
Woman found dead in Mississippi hotel room identified
A woman was found dead in a Mississippi motel room, a victim of an apparent overdose, officials say. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Laurel Police responded to a call at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the scene they found a...
