Dozens of bags containing hygiene and comfort products were donated to the personnel of the Sheriff’s Department by the Exchange Club of Picayune on Wednesday. The bags are intended to be given to innocent children who are at the scene of an emergency, or criminal case. The children’s parents might be involved in some offense leading to their arrest, creating a stressful situation for the child. The items in the bags, including hygiene products, a blanket and other items, are meant to provide a level of comfort during that time.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO