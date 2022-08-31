Read full article on original website
Related
CVS Health Expands Home Healthcare Portfolio With $8B Signify Health Acquisition
CVS Health Corp CVS has agreed to acquire Signify Health Inc SGFY for $30.50 per share in cash, representing a total transaction value of approximately $8 billion. Signify Health offers Health Risk Assessments, value-based care, and provider enablement via a network of over 10,000 clinicians across all 50 states. In...
PureTech Presents Data for LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) Supporting Design of Dose-Ranging Trial in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) at European Respiratory Society International Congress 2022
LYT-100 was well-tolerated compared to pirfenidone in a healthy older adult crossover trial, informing dose selection for recently initiated trial in IPF. PureTech Health plc PRTCPRTC)) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to changing the treatment paradigm for devastating diseases, today announced a poster presentation describing the rationale and design for the Phase 2 trial of LYT-100 in patients with IPF at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress. The poster also reviews the results from a Phase 1 crossover trial of LYT-100 in healthy older adults, which supports the dose selection for the Phase 2 trial. LYT-100 is a therapeutic candidate in PureTech's Wholly Owned Pipeline and is being advanced for the treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis, including IPF.
Bertis Announces Proteomic Based Research Results of New Biomarker for Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis
Presentation of a new multi-biomarker panel with 95% accuracy for stage 1 to 3 ovarian cancer based on targeted mass spectrometry (MS) and bioinformatics. Research results through Bertis' technology platform were published as a cover article in the September issue of the international scientific journal, ‘Journal of Proteome Research'
CFRX: Exebacase Shows Potent Antimicrobial Activity in Implant-Associated MRSA Osteomyelitis…
Exebacase Active in Rabbit Model of MRSA Implant-Associated Osteomyelitis. On July 15, 2022, ContraFect Corp. CFRX announced the publication of results in the Journal of Bone and Joint Infection from a preclinical rabbit model of implant-associated methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) osteomyelitis (Karau et al., 2022). The study consisted of an...
