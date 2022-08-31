ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

PureTech Presents Data for LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) Supporting Design of Dose-Ranging Trial in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) at European Respiratory Society International Congress 2022

LYT-100 was well-tolerated compared to pirfenidone in a healthy older adult crossover trial, informing dose selection for recently initiated trial in IPF. PureTech Health plc PRTCPRTC)) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to changing the treatment paradigm for devastating diseases, today announced a poster presentation describing the rationale and design for the Phase 2 trial of LYT-100 in patients with IPF at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress. The poster also reviews the results from a Phase 1 crossover trial of LYT-100 in healthy older adults, which supports the dose selection for the Phase 2 trial. LYT-100 is a therapeutic candidate in PureTech's Wholly Owned Pipeline and is being advanced for the treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis, including IPF.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

CFRX: Exebacase Shows Potent Antimicrobial Activity in Implant-Associated MRSA Osteomyelitis…

Exebacase Active in Rabbit Model of MRSA Implant-Associated Osteomyelitis. On July 15, 2022, ContraFect Corp. CFRX announced the publication of results in the Journal of Bone and Joint Infection from a preclinical rabbit model of implant-associated methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) osteomyelitis (Karau et al., 2022). The study consisted of an...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy