LYT-100 was well-tolerated compared to pirfenidone in a healthy older adult crossover trial, informing dose selection for recently initiated trial in IPF. PureTech Health plc PRTCPRTC)) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to changing the treatment paradigm for devastating diseases, today announced a poster presentation describing the rationale and design for the Phase 2 trial of LYT-100 in patients with IPF at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress. The poster also reviews the results from a Phase 1 crossover trial of LYT-100 in healthy older adults, which supports the dose selection for the Phase 2 trial. LYT-100 is a therapeutic candidate in PureTech's Wholly Owned Pipeline and is being advanced for the treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis, including IPF.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 HOURS AGO