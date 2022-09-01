Read full article on original website
Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
