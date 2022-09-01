ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRDO

Suspected DUI crash on I-25 in Pueblo leaves two dead

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after midnight on Monday, Sept. 5, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a traffic crash in the 3000 block of northbound I-25. Responding officers learned that a pickup truck had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it sideswiped another vehicle. The truck lost control and hit a guardrail. Two men were ejected and a third was partially ejected.
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says two of its officers were assaulted while escorting a man from Memorial Hospital to their vehicle. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. CSPD says an officer was walking the suspect - identified as Joshua Jackson - to the vehicle when Jackson The post Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

2 killed and 3rd injured in suspected DUI crash in north Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed after crashing on the interstate in Pueblo very early Monday morning. Police tell 11 News a Nissan pickup “going way too fast” on northbound I-25 lost control, sideswiped another vehicle, then smashed into a guardrail just south of exit 101. Two of the passengers were thrown from the truck and died at the scene. A third passenger was partially ejected from the pickup and suffered serious injuries. He was later airlifted to a hospital out of town. None of them have been identified at the time of this writing.
Crime & Safety
Accidents
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed in deadly crash on Custer County Road

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon. At 2 p.m., CSP was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Custer County Road 387. Troopers said the road was a rural road with gravel and not highly traveled. A motorcyclist had run off the left […]
KKTV

Motorcycle rider from Pueblo killed in Custer County crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday while riding on a back road in Custer County. State Patrol says the rider was on County Road 387 Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his bike, ran off the road, and collided with several trees. The road is gravel and described as extremely rural, with few travelers.
KRDO

CSFD extinguishes fire at hotel near I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at the InTown Suites on Corporate Dr., just west of I-25. CSFD was able to quickly extinguish what was left of the fire when they arrived thanks to the sprinklers keeping it "in check."
KJCT8

Pueblo man injured after motorcycle crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Colorado State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on Custer County Road 387 near Pueblo, Colorado. A 49-year-old man from Pueblo ran his motorcycle off the left side of the road and collided with multiple...
KXRM

Police investigate car chase & shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a car chase and shooting that occurred late Saturday night. Just before 11 p.m., CSPD received a call reporting a disturbance involving firearms at a car meet near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Beverly Street. Shortly after, CSPD received a second call […]
KXRM

Rider identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified the motorcycle rider who died after it collided with a truck in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 38-year-old David Melendy of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, at around 8:30 p.m. CSPD was called to the 2700 […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Arrest affidavit sheds light on what led up to deadly Colorado Springs gas station shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest document for the defendant in a murder two weeks ago indicates that he now faces three additional charges including menacing, prohibited use of weapons, and reckless endangerment. Arrested suspect Brian Alford In the document released Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department's investigation shows that just before the shooting, The post Arrest affidavit sheds light on what led up to deadly Colorado Springs gas station shooting appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver arrested following fatal crash involving pedestrian in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in northeast Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department says the victim was crossing near the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck them. The The post Driver arrested following fatal crash involving pedestrian in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

CSPD investigating deadly single vehicle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash on the city’s southeast side Wednesday evening. According to CSPD, the call came in at approximately 6:15 p.m., reporting a crash at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road, near the Milton E. Proby exit. Police said […]
KRDO

Three lanes on SB I-25 are closed due to an accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has the three left lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 150 - North Academy Boulevard and Exit 149 - Woodmen Road. CDOT says that slower speeds are advised. Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) confirmed that a person was...
