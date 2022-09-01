ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Sánchez earns first win since 2020, Nationals beat A’s 5-1

By PATRICK STEVENS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYJHb_0hdYInA800
1 of 8

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aníbal Sánchez earned his first victory in nearly two years, Luke Voit hit a two-run home run and the Washington Nationals beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Dermis Garcia homered for the second straight game for Oakland, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. The Athletics are an AL-worst 49-82 and assured of their first losing season since 2017.

Sánchez (1-5) worked a season-high seven innings, allowing three hits and one run in earning his first victory since Sept. 26, 2020. The 38-year-old did not pitch last year and did not debut this season until July 14 because of a cervical nerve impingement.

Wednesday also marked a return of Sánchez’s familiar jersey number. He wore No. 19 from 2009-20 for four teams, but Josh Bell had it when Sánchez signed with the Nationals in March. Sánchez donned No. 27 until he was offered his old number during this homestand. Washington dealt Bell to San Diego earlier this month.

“The No. 19 back has given me a little extra energy today … The number has been with me my whole life,” Sánchez said. “It’s something that when it’s on my back, it’s really something important for me.”

The right-hander had not gone more than 5 2/3 innings in his previous eight starts for Washington. Still, he showed progress in his previous two outings, allowing one run in 9 1/3 innings.

In his last three starts, Sánchez has lowered his ERA from 7.20 to 5.05.

“He’s just going out there with no fear and attacking the strike zone,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said.

It was the second time in three games a Nationals starting pitcher earned a victory. Washington had gone a major-league record 43 games without a starter earning a victory before Patrick Corbin defeated Cincinnati on Sunday.

“He’s a crafty right-hander who’s been around forever,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said of Sánchez. “He didn’t throw much in the middle and used his pitches and that’s what veterans do. He had a younger lineup in there that he kind of took advantage of a little bit. We didn’t really swing the bats well until the ninth inning.”

Working in a non-save situation, Washington closer Kyle Finnegan loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth before striking out pinch hitter Stephen Vogt to end it.

Washington went up 2-1 in the fifth against Oakland starter James Kaprielian (3-9) on back-to-back RBI singles by Josh Palacios and Luis García.

After García was erased on a double-play grounder, Voit hit an opposite-field shot to right-center for his 18th home run of the season and fifth since joining the Nationals earlier this month as part of the deal that sent Bell and Juan Soto to San Diego.

CJ Abrams chased Kaprielian with a two-out double in the sixth, then scored on Ildemaro Vargas’ RBI double off Zach Logue.

Kaprielian allowed five runs, two earned, and struck out three in 5 2/3 innings.

Garcia gave Oakland a 1-0 lead with a shot to left in the second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Kotsay said OF Ramón Laureano (strained left oblique) will begin a rehabilitation assignment Thursday with Class A Stockton. … Oakland recalled RHP Norge Ruiz from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Nationals: Washington placed RHP Cade Cavalli (shoulder inflammation) on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, and recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Triple-A Rochester. … Martinez said C Tres Barrera is likely to be one of the Nationals’ call-ups when rosters expand Thursday.

Athletics: LHP Ken Waldichuk makes his major league debut Thursday. Waldichuk is 6-4 with a 2.84 ERA in the minors this season and was acquired earlier this month in the deal that sent Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the New York Yankees.

Nationals: RHP Paolo Espino (0-6, 4.35 ERA), who is 0-6 with a 5.32 ERA in 14 starts since joining Washington’s rotation in June, gets the nod as the three-game series concludes.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson not in lineup for San Francisco Sunday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pederson is being replaced in left field by Luis Gonzalez versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. In 356 plate appearances this season, Pederson has a .271 batting average with an .874 OPS, 21 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Caratini lifts Brewers over Rox, Counsell earns win No. 600

DENVER (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning for the Milwaukee Brewers, helping Craig Counsell earn managerial win No. 600 in a 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday. Counsell reached the milestone in roller-coaster fashion, with his team trailing 3-0 after the first inning, rallying and then escaping a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the eighth. He became the winningest manager in franchise history earlier this season. Caratini provided the big blow by lining a slider from reliever Justin Lawrence over the fence in right-center. It was Caratini’s ninth homer of the season. The Brewers are trying to make a late push for their fifth straight postseason appearance. They currently trail Philadelphia by two games for the final NL wild-card spot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo not in lineup for Tigers Monday night

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Baddoo is being replaced in left field by Victor Reyes versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 147 plate appearances this season, Baddoo has a .187 batting average with a .475 OPS, 1 home...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, CA
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Rowdy Tellez sitting Saturday night for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is being replaced at first base by Keston Hiura versus Diamondbacks starter Maidson Bumgarner. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Rays try to keep home win streak alive, host the Yankees

New York Yankees (79-53, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-57, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (9-7, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -130, Yankees +110; over/under is...
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Mariners-Guardians game resumes after 4 1/2-hour rain delay

CLEVELAND (AP) — After a rain delay of more than 4 1/2 hours, a couple hundred fans were left at Progressive Field when Sunday’s game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians resumed in the fourth inning. The official delay was 4 hours, 33 minutes and the teams consulted with Major League Baseball throughout the break. With both clubs in playoff contention and not a lot of good travel logistics in the final month of the regular season, the decision was made to wait out the rain. There is no official record for rain delays. In 2013, the Kansas City at St. Louis game was held up for 4:32 before resuming in the ninth inning. In 1990, the Texas at Chicago White Sox game never got started and was called after a wait of 7:23. Seattle’s Adam Frazier was batting with runners on first and second when the umpires called for the tarp at 3:35 p.m. The game began in a steady rain, which became a downpour while Frazier was batting. Seattle led 2-1 at the time of the delay.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Cade Cavalli
Person
Tres Barrera
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Aníbal Sánchez
Person
Kyle Finnegan
Person
Ildemaro Vargas
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Ramón Laureano
numberfire.com

Adam Frazier resting for Mariners Monday

The Seattle Mariners did not name Adam Frazier to their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Frazier will take the evening off while Abraham Toro starts at second base and bats eighth against the White Sox. Our models project Frazier for 111 more plate appearances this...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Paul DeJong sitting versus Cubs Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Paul DeJong in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong will sit out Sunday's game while Tommy Edman covers shortstop and Nolan Gorman rejoins the lineup at second base. Gorman will hit seventh against the Cubs. DeJong has made 190...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Texas Tech QB Shough sidelined again by left shoulder injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough will miss significant time again after re-injuring his non-throwing shoulder in the season opener. Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire said Monday that he expects Shough to be out three to six weeks. The quarterback, in his second year starting at Tech after three seasons at Oregon, has an examination scheduled for Wednesday, and surgery is a possibility. “That’s where it could prolong to six weeks if it is,” first-year Tech coach McGuire said during his weekly news conference. Shough missed the final eight games last season after breaking his left collarbone during the fourth game. He started Saturday night and injured that same shoulder in the first half of Tech’s season-opening 63-10 win over Murray State.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Yankees#The Oakland Athletics
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting Sunday for Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Lewis Brinson versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. In 447 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .208 batting average with a .678...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting Sunday afternoon for Braves

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the MIami Marlins. Contreras is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 294 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .272 batting average with an .857 OPS,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jonathan Aranda sitting Sunday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Aranda is being replaced at second base by Isaac Paredes versus Yankees starter Frankie Montas. In 19 plate appearances this season, Aranda has a .333 batting average with a...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Chuckie Robinson sitting for Reds Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds did not list Chuckie Robinson in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Robinson will take a seat Sunday while Austin Romine starts at catcher and bats last. Robinson is batting .167 with a .500 OPS in his first 18 plate appearances, with 1 home...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Marlins' JJ Bleday sitting versus Braves Sunday

The Miami Marlins did not list JJ Bleday in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bleday will take the day off while Jacob Stallings joins the lineup at catcher and bats seventh. Nick Fortes will move to designated hitter, Jerar Encarnacion will start in left field, and Peyton Burdick will take over in centerfield for Bleday.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Correa and Bundy Lead Twins Past White Sox 5-1

The Chicago White Sox continued their struggles against Dylan Bundy and Carlos Correa homered to help the visitors to a 5-1 victory on Sunday. The Sox took the weekend series by winning the first two contests and are now 6-7 against the Twins this season. Correa went deep in the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Bears' Eberflus appreciates moment with opener at hand

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus can appreciate the moment. He’s a first-time head coach trying to turn around a founding NFL franchise, and the next big step comes this week when the Chicago Bears host the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener. “It’s always special when you do something for the first time, you’re calling a defense in the NFL for the first time or back when I called it in college way back when or when you step into a new role as the head football coach,” Eberflus said Monday. “It’s part of the journey. It’s part of your story that you’re writing, that you help write with everybody else that’s helping you. And you certainly reflect on that as you go.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy