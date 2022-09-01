Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State - Notre Dame game ‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down’ for 5-star safety
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who says the Ohio State win over Notre Dame was “‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down.”
Monday notes: Four-star OL commit looking to close on a couple of blue-chip peers | More
Oklahoma offensive line commit Cayden Green will attend Sept. 10 game vs. Kent State in an effort to help secure pledges from Jordan Renaud and Peyton Bowen.
Four-Star OL DeAndre Carter talks later summer swing through the South and USC opner
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei offensive lineman DeAndre Carter took a swing through the South over the summer to check out Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. Carter is one of the top prospects in the national '24 class. He's currently rated the No. 95 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite but No. 31 in the 247Sports Top247.
Four-Star '24 LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa talks Ohio State visit
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa was yet another big time prospect who visited Ohio State over the weekend for the Buckeyes huge season opener against Notre Dame.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Dan Lanning reviews Georgia loss, looks ahead to home-opener vs Eastern Washington
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he reviews Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the season, provides an injury report on where the Ducks are at going into week two of the season, the team's mental state as they look to recover from a tough loss to open the year, and his thoughts on what the Ducks need to do before playing Eastern Washington in the program's home-opener for the 2022 season.
247Sports
Scott Frost shares message to Nebraska locker room after sloppy win over North Dakota
Nebraska defeated North Dakota at home 38-17, but had Huskers fans on the edges of their seats for a while. Knotted at 17 with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter before Nebraska went ahead. A week after Scott Frost and company suffered an upset loss against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, it was not a performance to write home about. After the game, Frost was asked what his message to his team was.
Brian Kelly after FSU defeated LSU in New Orleans: “They played better football, quite frankly.”
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Florida State defeated LSU, 24-23, in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday evening. After the Seminoles defeated the Tigers, improving to 2-0 on the season, new LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke about the loss for his squad in his debut for the Bayou Bengals:
PHOTOS: Top Recruits In Attendance for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defeated Notre Dame Saturday night, 21-10, in a Top 5 matchup. As expected, there were a ton of top prospects in attendance. 247Sports' Tom Loy was on-site to shoot some photos of guys like Ohio State five-star receiver commit Brandon Inniss, Ohio State four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, five-star class of 2024 target KJ Bolden, and many others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything Scott Frost said after the win over North Dakota
It was a bit touch-and-go for a few quarters between Nebraska and North Dakota. The Huskers found themselves in a close game with North Dakota in the second half as both offensive and defensive issues from last week lingered into the Huskers' second game of the season. After the game,...
Husker fans, environment, impress JUCO DL Quientrail Jamison-Travis
JUCO defensive lineman Quientrail Travis recaps his visit to Nebraska and plans to return to Lincoln.
Country’s No. 1 LB ultra impressed with Buckeye defense, will return to Ohio State today
The country’s No. 1 class of 2024 LB was ultra-impressed sitting in The Shoe as the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame.
2025 CG Jeremiah Green recaps unofficial Kansas State visit
Jeremiah Green recaps his trip to Manhattan. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch: Coach Marcus Freeman's Post-Game Comments After the Loss to Ohio State
Coach Marcus Freeman talked in the post-game about the fourth quarter and the importance, for his team, to learn how to finish. He also commented on the play of Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud, who made big plays when he needed to, as well as talking about the Notre Dame running game which was the game plan for the Irish against the Buckeyes.
Dan Lanning says Popo Aumavae will likely miss season with foot injury
Oregon senior defensive tackle Popo Aumavae is likely to miss the entire 2022 football season with a foot injury, head coach Dan Lanning announced at Monday's press conference. Aumavae did not make the trip to Atlanta for the season-opener with Georgia. It is unclear when or how the injury took...
Colorado football notes: Buffs already facing early season adversity
After struggling to stop TCU's ground game in the second half of last Friday's opener, Colorado is now preparing for the top rushing offense in the country...
Listen: Even more talk about Ohio State's win over Notre Dame (Biddle & Scotty Vegas on The Fan)
You want to hear more chatter about Ohio State's win over Notre Dame on Saturday? Well, you came to the right place. Dave Biddle and Scotty Vegas talked all things Buckeyes during their On The Money show on Sunday during the fourth segment of the show. You can listen to the segment here:
Penn State-Purdue rewind: Final thoughts on Nittany Lions’ season-opening win
It’s about time to put Penn State’s 35-31 win over Purdue to open the season to bed with Ohio week unofficially starting Sunday with Nittany Lions coach James.
Following future Vols: Slaughter leads team to season-opening win
Find out how a number of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments fared last week, including a couple more players who played their season openers.
Florida State football: ACC analyst raves about QB Jordan Travis' improvement in passing game
The Florida State Seminoles spoiled LSU coach Brian Kelly’s debut with the Tigers, defeating them Sunday night in New Orleans, 24-23. The game was won when the Seminoles blocked an extra point that would have tied the game as time expired in the fourth quarter. In the win, Florida...
PFF grades, snap counts from Virginia's win over Richmond
For the first time, Wahoos247 will review the Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts from each of the Virginia's games.
247Sports
48K+
Followers
368K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0