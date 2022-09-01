Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he reviews Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the season, provides an injury report on where the Ducks are at going into week two of the season, the team's mental state as they look to recover from a tough loss to open the year, and his thoughts on what the Ducks need to do before playing Eastern Washington in the program's home-opener for the 2022 season.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO