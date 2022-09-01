He didn't want to pay $20K in child support and it looks as if Tyrese's prayers have been answered...sort of. The singer and his estranged wife Samantha have been battling it out in court over child and spousal support, as well as the division of their assets. The ex-couple announced that they were divorcing in December 2020, and since that time, Tyrese has expressed that he wanted to reconcile his marriage, but after those attempts were seemingly unsuccessful, he began dating someone new.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO