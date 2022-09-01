Read full article on original website
The MixtapE! Presents Louis Tomlinson, Charlie Puth and More New Music Musts
New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
American Songwriter September Cover Story: Charlie Puth Unveils Most Personal Album Yet—“I’m Learning to Love the Imperfection”
Recording then looping a melody from a dream. Looping “cheesy” piano and bass with drums, then playing with the speed of the track. Explaining how cell phones typically vibrate in A-flat or the secret to layering three different vocals. The more obscure the sound, the more Charlie Puth is fascinated by it and will figure out a way to transform it, like the shriek of a minor-second fire alarm he processed into something sonically palatable. Navigating all his musical idiosyncrasies, Puth has positioned himself on TikTok, offering one-part comic relief and the other short, musical lessons. Continuing to slyly encourage viewers to make their music along the way, in front of his 18.2 million (and growing) TikTok followers, Puth even created a new song and later welcomed remixes of another track, while chronicling the making of his third and most personal album, Charlie.
Charlie Puth Tackles a Breakup in Latest Single, “Smells Like Me”
With his new album, Charlie, set to drop later this fall (Oct. 7), Charlie Puth, American Songwriter’s current cover artist, has released a new single, “Smells Like Me,” from the upcoming project. The multi-platinum songwriter’s new track is a reinvention of the breakup song. Flipping the tradition,...
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
George Harrison’s Wife Said His Main Job in The Traveling Wilburys Was to ‘Protect Their Friendship’
George Harrison put together The Traveling Wilburys after years of solo work. In the band, he worked to protect their friendships.
One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo
Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists
Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
George Harrison Said Rod Stewart Had a Brain That Was as ‘Small as a Marble’
George Harrison said his fellow rock star, Rod Stewart, had a brain that was as 'small as a marble.' George's fellow Beatle, John Lennon, had some opinions about Stewart too.
LISTEN: George Harrison’s Stunning Solo Vocal Performance Of The Song, “All Things Must Pass”
Sometimes a song can become associated with a particular artist or their unique sonic style to the point where one tends to appreciate it as a whole rather than taking the time to appreciate and comprehend each component separately. Isolating specific parts of a song can offer a fresh perspective on the art form and technique that give it its unique identity, while isolating tracks can give us a fresh perspective on a talent that was previously underappreciated, which may be when this is used most effectively.
‘The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Once Deadpanned: ‘Micky [Dolenz] Is a Great Frontman, and I’m OK’
Mike Nesmith of The Monkees joked about his place in the band, particularly in their later years when he toured with Micky Dolenz.
Watch Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London
Foo Fighters will stage the first of their two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts today, Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, presented by Foo Fighters and the late drummer’s family, will begin 11:30 a.m. EST and be streamed live on Paramount+ and MTV’s YouTube channel; the livestream can also be viewed in the video above. Additionally, a one-hour primetime special featuring highlights from the show will air on CBS later today at 10 p.m. EST, while the full show will be available to stream on-demand starting the week of Sept. 5. The London memorial concert for Hawkins, who died...
Brandi Carlile Sings With Her Wife on New Version of ‘You and Me on the Rock’
Brandi Carlile has often shown the influence of Joni Mitchell and the Laurel Canyon singer-songwriters in her work, with cuts like “You and Me on the Rock” nodding to the era’s style and tone. To mark the one-year anniversary of In These Silent Days, Carlile is leaning all the way in with a deluxe edition of the album titled In the Canyon Haze, with updated, Laurel Canyon-inspired versions of the songs.
8 concerts to see this week, including Built To Spill, Neko Case, Diana Ross and more
A low-key Labor Day week nonetheless has an eclectic array of live music to see. You’re either in the middle of, or recovering from your last long weekend of the summer as you read this. And while the early days of September always mean a frenzy of activity between school starting up and work projects launching anew, there’s still space to have fun. Here are eight concerts to see in the next seven days, all around Philly.
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Paul McCartney Named His Favorite Beatles Song Written for Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney said Ringo Starr portrayed a character when he sang one of The Beatles' songs. The song became a hit in the United Kingdom.
Diane Warren’s Secret: Award-Winning Songwriter Reveals Technique Through the Decades
Diane Warren is considered to be one of the most iconic musicians of all time as she wrote several legendary tracks that made her an award-winning songwriter. Recently, she finally revealed her songwriting techniques through the decades. Speaking to American Songwriter, the Grammy Award-winning composer said her process is simple,...
The Beatles’ ‘Day Tripper’: Paul McCartney Said Parents Didn’t Understand 1 Lyric From the Song
The Beatles' "Day Tripper" became a hit in the 1960s and the 1980s in the United Kingdom. It was far less popular in the United States.
Louis Tomlinson Evokes His Live Shows on Anthemic New Single ‘Bigger Than Me’
Louis Tomlinson has teased his forthcoming album, Faith in the Future, with anthemic pop single, “Bigger Than Me.” The track was written by Tomlinson, Rob Harvey, and Red Triangle, and produced by Mike Crossey. On Friday, the former One Direction singer shared the video for his new single. “It was my first moment of excitement making this record, and where it felt we were on to something which honors the live show,” Tomlinson said in a statement. “I’ve always strived to be a very normal, humble person in this life, but there’s a line to that and a responsibility that comes from...
A Hit Song Was Left Out of The Beatles’ ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ Because of the Director
John Lennon said a song he wrote was excluded from The Beatles' 'A Hard Day's Night.' The song became a minor hit.
John Lennon Said Ringo ‘Seriously’ Left the Beatles (And Came Back)
The Beatles had some complications leading up to their rooftop concert. Here's what John Lennon said about another member of The Beatles who quit the band.
