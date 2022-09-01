Recording then looping a melody from a dream. Looping “cheesy” piano and bass with drums, then playing with the speed of the track. Explaining how cell phones typically vibrate in A-flat or the secret to layering three different vocals. The more obscure the sound, the more Charlie Puth is fascinated by it and will figure out a way to transform it, like the shriek of a minor-second fire alarm he processed into something sonically palatable. Navigating all his musical idiosyncrasies, Puth has positioned himself on TikTok, offering one-part comic relief and the other short, musical lessons. Continuing to slyly encourage viewers to make their music along the way, in front of his 18.2 million (and growing) TikTok followers, Puth even created a new song and later welcomed remixes of another track, while chronicling the making of his third and most personal album, Charlie.

