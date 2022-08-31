ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Ed Sheeran 'Scared' About The Idea of Achieving THIS 'Milestone' [Details]

Ed Sheeran desires to achieve the same level of success as Coldplay. The 31-year-old musician claimed he will not consider himself successful in the music industry until he achieves the same level of popularity and length of career as Coldplay and U2. Asked what his next milestones or plans are,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Guy Berryman
Person
Chris Martin
musictimes.com

Diane Warren’s Secret: Award-Winning Songwriter Reveals Technique Through the Decades

Diane Warren is considered to be one of the most iconic musicians of all time as she wrote several legendary tracks that made her an award-winning songwriter. Recently, she finally revealed her songwriting techniques through the decades. Speaking to American Songwriter, the Grammy Award-winning composer said her process is simple,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Concert#Will Champion#Music Of The Spheres#Apple Music Hits#The Uk Singles Chart
musictimes.com

American Idol Reunion: 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Reveals First Ever Guest

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating her 41st Birthday with a bang - the pilot episode of her talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." But that's not all; a very unlikely guest will join her as a guest that many people would consider a huge reunion for television. Hudson recently made history...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy