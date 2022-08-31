Read full article on original website
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
musictimes.com
Ed Sheeran 'Scared' About The Idea of Achieving THIS 'Milestone' [Details]
Ed Sheeran desires to achieve the same level of success as Coldplay. The 31-year-old musician claimed he will not consider himself successful in the music industry until he achieves the same level of popularity and length of career as Coldplay and U2. Asked what his next milestones or plans are,...
Britney Spears Essentially Brands Child As 'Money-Hungry,' Amid Success of Elton John Collab
Britney Spears did not hold back in her latest response to her 15-year-old son Jayden's recent interview with his father Kevin Federline. The 40-year-old pop artist stated that her ex-husband and younger son, who also spoke on behalf of his 16-year-old sibling Sean, did so for financial gain. She said...
Diane Warren’s Secret: Award-Winning Songwriter Reveals Technique Through the Decades
Diane Warren is considered to be one of the most iconic musicians of all time as she wrote several legendary tracks that made her an award-winning songwriter. Recently, she finally revealed her songwriting techniques through the decades. Speaking to American Songwriter, the Grammy Award-winning composer said her process is simple,...
Adele's Emmy Win Makes Her One Award Away From EGOT Status: Here's How She Can Win The Last
Adele is one award away from achieving EGOT status!. Thanks to "Adele: One Night Only," the British songstress now belongs to the list of artists who are waiting for the remaining entertainment award to be included on the coveted EGOT roster. With the current trajectory of Adele's career - the...
NBA YoungBoy Announces Baby #9 On 'Purge' Me Release: He's Nick Cannon No. 2!'
NBA YoungBoy is Nick Cannon #2! Quite there, at least. The rapper is expecting his ninth child, which puts him one child behind Cannon. NBA YoungBoy announced his 10th child via social media and a new music video for his song "Purge Me." The final photo slide in the Instagram...
NBA・
DJ Khaled 'GOD DID' Clinches Fourth #1 Album After Close Fight With Bad Bunny on Billboard 200
DJ Khaled secured his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 charts after his "GOD DID" won the head-to-head battle with Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" at the summit of the charts. Nicki Minaj's "Queen Radio: Volume 1" and TWICE's "Between 1&2" both secured their Top 10 rankings...
American Idol Reunion: 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Reveals First Ever Guest
Jennifer Hudson is celebrating her 41st Birthday with a bang - the pilot episode of her talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." But that's not all; a very unlikely guest will join her as a guest that many people would consider a huge reunion for television. Hudson recently made history...
Freddie Mercury Net Worth 2022: Late Queen Vocalist Still Earns STAGGERING Amount Years After Death
Talks about Freddie Mercury's net worth in 2022 reemerged during his supposed 76th birthday. On Monday, Queen's fans remembered Mercury and celebrated his life three decades after his death. Aside from his birthday, the public became curious about his current financial status due to Queen's continuous success. Freddie Mercury Net...
