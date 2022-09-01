ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Bob Mackie
Person
Dua Lipa
musictimes.com

The 1975, Taylor Swift Collab on ‘Midnights? Matty Healy Finally Reveals the TRUTH

Earlier this week, an alleged leaked tracklist of Taylor Swift's upcoming album made rounds online and it featured a band that many fans know and love. Recently, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy finally broke his silence and revealed the truth behind the rumored collaboration. According to the rumored tracklist, Swift...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Generation Z
musictimes.com

American Idol Reunion: 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Reveals First Ever Guest

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating her 41st Birthday with a bang - the pilot episode of her talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." But that's not all; a very unlikely guest will join her as a guest that many people would consider a huge reunion for television. Hudson recently made history...
TV SHOWS
musictimes.com

Diane Warren’s Secret: Award-Winning Songwriter Reveals Technique Through the Decades

Diane Warren is considered to be one of the most iconic musicians of all time as she wrote several legendary tracks that made her an award-winning songwriter. Recently, she finally revealed her songwriting techniques through the decades. Speaking to American Songwriter, the Grammy Award-winning composer said her process is simple,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy