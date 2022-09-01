Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
GMA’s Lara Spencer accidentally comes up with ‘new name’ for Serena Williams during on-air blunder
GOOD Morning America star Lara Spencer has accidentally created a new name for tennis great Serena Williams during an on-air blunder. The 53-year-old has suffered multiple mishaps while reporting live on the morning show over the past few days. Lara has been GMA’s go-to host for reporting on the U.S....
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Fights Kim Kardashian For Kids to be Enrolled in Donda Academy — Why Here?
In a recent Instagram post, Kanye West suggested that his children attend Donda Academy instead of the private school Kim Kardashian has selected. The question, though-what exactly is Donda Academy? Why does the singer rapper so adamant that his kids be enrolled here?. A series of controversial Instagram posts, some...
RELATED PEOPLE
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
musictimes.com
Adele's Emmy Win Makes Her One Award Away From EGOT Status: Here's How She Can Win The Last
Adele is one award away from achieving EGOT status!. Thanks to "Adele: One Night Only," the British songstress now belongs to the list of artists who are waiting for the remaining entertainment award to be included on the coveted EGOT roster. With the current trajectory of Adele's career - the...
musictimes.com
The 1975, Taylor Swift Collab on ‘Midnights? Matty Healy Finally Reveals the TRUTH
Earlier this week, an alleged leaked tracklist of Taylor Swift's upcoming album made rounds online and it featured a band that many fans know and love. Recently, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy finally broke his silence and revealed the truth behind the rumored collaboration. According to the rumored tracklist, Swift...
musictimes.com
The Weeknd 'Lost His Voice' in The Middle of SoFi Stadium Performance [VIDEO HERE]
The Weeknd cut his sold-out SoFi Stadium concert after losing his voice in the middle of his performance. Fans finally reconnected with The Weeknd in his two-night concert at Los Angeles SoFi Stadium. But during his second night, the singer had to cancel the show after suffering a vocal issue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
50 Cent, The Game's Beef Continue? Shady Instagram Captions Directed At Each Other
Maybe trolling is 50 Cent's way of celebrating, because right after receiving an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special for The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, he posted a dated photo of The Game, captioning it "No caption needed." The Instagram post is now deleted, but it raised a...
NFL・
musictimes.com
Britney Spears On Son Breaking His Silence: 'I Wasn't Up To His Expectations Of A Mother'
Jayden Federline, Britney Spears' youngest son, opened up about his mother during an interview for an upcoming documentary about the Federline family. Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15; and according to the Daily Mail, Jayden opened up about his relationship with the "Baby One More Time" singer.
musictimes.com
American Idol Reunion: 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Reveals First Ever Guest
Jennifer Hudson is celebrating her 41st Birthday with a bang - the pilot episode of her talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." But that's not all; a very unlikely guest will join her as a guest that many people would consider a huge reunion for television. Hudson recently made history...
musictimes.com
Diane Warren’s Secret: Award-Winning Songwriter Reveals Technique Through the Decades
Diane Warren is considered to be one of the most iconic musicians of all time as she wrote several legendary tracks that made her an award-winning songwriter. Recently, she finally revealed her songwriting techniques through the decades. Speaking to American Songwriter, the Grammy Award-winning composer said her process is simple,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
DJ Khaled 'GOD DID' Clinches Fourth #1 Album After Close Fight With Bad Bunny on Billboard 200
DJ Khaled secured his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 charts after his "GOD DID" won the head-to-head battle with Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" at the summit of the charts. Nicki Minaj's "Queen Radio: Volume 1" and TWICE's "Between 1&2" both secured their Top 10 rankings...
Comments / 0