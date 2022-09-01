ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

LSU vs. Florida State: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 3 0 7 13 — 23 First quarter. LSU: Damian Ramos 36 field goal at 11:41. DRIVE: 8 plays, 46 yards, 3:19. KEY PLAYS: On the Tigers' first play of the game, quarterback Jayden Daniels dashes 25 yards to the Florida State 40 with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty tacked on. Armoni Goodwin 9 run on third-and-10 gives LSU a first-and-goal at the FSU 7. A bad snap loses 14 yards back to the 19 and LSU settles for a field goal. TIGERS 3, SEMINOLES 0.
NOLA.com

Ten scholarship players among those not dressing for LSU's season opener with Florida State

LSU was missing at least 10 scholarship players Sunday night when it took on Florida State in the Tigers’ season opener in the Caesars Superdome. Topping the list were junior running back John Emery Jr., who’s also scheduled to be sidelined for next Saturday night’s home opener against Southern. His absence is related to his 2021 season-long NCAA suspension for academics.
NOLA.com

Rod Walker: Jayden Daniels did his part in his LSU debut, but it was too little too late

Jayden Daniels was oh-so close to earning himself a victory cigar just like Joe Burrow smoked the last time LSU played a game in the Caesars Superdome. But Daniels did his part, especially down the stretch when he led a 99-yard touchdown drive that should have stamped his place in LSU lore forever. Instead, the extra point attempt was blocked and LSU left the Dome with a 24-23 defeat to Florida State.
NOLA.com

LSU has decided on its starting quarterback for the Florida State game

Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to start LSU's season opener Sunday night against Florida State, multiple sources told The Advocate. Daniels, an Arizona State transfer, won a close preseason competition with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier for the job. Coach Brian Kelly determined the starter last weekend and told the...
NOLA.com

LSU football 2022: Meet Brian Kelly's coaches

Last stop: Cincinnati (2017-21) Need to know: Has coached with Brian Kelly for 14 seasons (Grand Valley State, 1992-98; Notre Dame, 2010-16). ... In their time together, the duo has won 115 games. ... In five seasons as Cincinnati's OC, the Bearcats won 48 games and went to four bowl games. ... Has coached every position on offense during his career.
NOLA.com

Physician turned theologian helps others reconcile conflict between science and religion

Dr. Karen Roden's transition from oncologist to theologian was seamless. After 31 years as a physician, she earned a graduate degree at Asbury Theological Seminary. Roden served in the U.S. Army as a physician at the Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Georgia, followed by five years in Tupelo, Mississippi. She and her family moved to Lafayette, Louisiana in 2001, where she practiced with Louisiana Oncology/Our Lady of Lourdes Oncology until 2018. Since retiring, she has been a volunteer physician at Hospice of Acadiana and has worked part-time with Ochsner Lafayette General. Roden has a passion for history, music, traveling and learning about history while traveling.
NOLA.com

Rare surgery at Children's Hospital has an infant and her parents all breathing easier

When an infant’s common cold spiraled into a life-threatening situation, a first-of-its-kind surgery in Louisiana led to a happy ending. Today, Mila Ryan Latiolais is a healthy 9-month-old. That was true for her first 2 months, with noisy breathing being the only sign that anything might be amiss. A few coughs would clear the problem, so her parents, Britney Serrette and Matthew Latiolais, of Arnaudville, didn't worry.
