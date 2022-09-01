Dr. Karen Roden's transition from oncologist to theologian was seamless. After 31 years as a physician, she earned a graduate degree at Asbury Theological Seminary. Roden served in the U.S. Army as a physician at the Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Georgia, followed by five years in Tupelo, Mississippi. She and her family moved to Lafayette, Louisiana in 2001, where she practiced with Louisiana Oncology/Our Lady of Lourdes Oncology until 2018. Since retiring, she has been a volunteer physician at Hospice of Acadiana and has worked part-time with Ochsner Lafayette General. Roden has a passion for history, music, traveling and learning about history while traveling.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO