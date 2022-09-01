Read full article on original website
15th Kansas State University president Richard Linton inaugurated
Kansas State University inaugurated its 15th university president Friday. President Richard Linton officially took on the title following a ceremony held in McCain Auditorium. K-State’s Faculty Senate President Dawn Saucier spoke about the key factors they considered during the search process. Kansas Board of Regents Chair Jon Rolph had...
RCPD makes drug, robbery arrests over Labor Day weekend
A Topeka man was arrested early Sunday morning in Manhattan, accused of drug distribution as well as obstruction charges. Dennis Alcox was taken into custody by Riley County police after 1:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of 12th Street. The 36-year-old is charged with three separate counts, one for opioid distribution as well as one count each for disorderly conduct related to a fight as well as obstructing or resisting the execution of a warrant.
Manhattan Chamber announces Business Awards finalists
The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce has announced finalists for its upcoming Business Awards luncheon. Finalists for business of the year: McCownGordon Construction, Midwest Concrete Materials and Ultra Electronics ICE. Finalists for small business of the year: Anderson Knight Architects, Manhattan Running Company and TimberCreek Veterinary Hospital. Finalists for women/minority...
Manhattan to host state tournament for Special Olympics; CVB seeking volunteers
Each year the City of Manhattan plays host to state high school basketball in Class 2A, but a second state tournament has been secured, book-ending both weekends of Spring Break for hoops fans. Officials with the Manhattan Convention & Visitors Bureau have secured a basketball and cheerleading tournament for Special...
Man dies in southern Riley County vehicle crash
A Man died in a vehicle accident in Riley County after 7 p.m. Sunday evening. 36-year-old Sean Warner was traveling eastbound in his pickup about 4 miles Southeast of Manhattan, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road. Kansas Highway Patrol officials report...
K-State Women Take First at Bob Timmons Classic
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – The Kansas State men’s and women’s cross country teams enjoyed a strong start to the season on Saturday (September 3) with the women finishing first and men second at the Bob Timmons Classic held at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, Kan., against competing schools Kansas, Kansas City and Oral Roberts.
Kansas State players of the game versus South Dakota
The Kansas State All-American running back started the season right where he left off last year. It took Deuce Vaughn only 16 carries to earn his seventh consecutive 100-yard game dating back to last season. He finished with 18 carries for 126 yards and a score. The ground game was...
Cats Cruise in Opener Against South Dakota
Kansas State’s defense dominated and the Cats offense used explosive plays to roll to a 34-0 victory over South Dakota in the season opener Saturday night. It only took one offensive snap for K-State to jump on top. A 75yd run from Malik Knowles allowed the Cats to take...
