Michigan State football changes route for Spartan Walk

Michigan State’s tradition of the Spartan Walk is loved by fans that attend home games. Players and coaches make the march through campus, with fans lining the path and cheering on the team as they head to battle.

There is a slight change to the path that the team will go on when they take the walk at 4:50 p.m. on Friday ahead of the season opener against Western Michigan.

Check out the new path via Michigan State Athletics Twitter page:

