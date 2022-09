WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 19th ranked Old Dominion Field Hockey team defeated the 21st ranked American Eagles on Sunday by a score of 2-1 at the Jacobs Recreational Complex. Frederique Zandbergen scored the game winner for ODU with just over four minutes left in the match. The Monarchs now extend their win streak to six games against the Eagles.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO