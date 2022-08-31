Read full article on original website
wpln.org
Rebroadcast: Baristas lead union push in Middle Tennessee
This episode originally aired on July 7, 2022. Unions have historically been associated with factory workers and those in the automotive industry. In Tennessee, food service employees – particularly baristas – are leading the labor organization push. In Knoxville, Memphis and Murfreesboro, there’s been various efforts to unionize...
wpln.org
The TBI won’t be backing off cannabis even as some prosecutors ignore state law
Tennessee’s main crime lab is still very much treating marijuana like a dangerous drug. And state law enforcement has no plans to back off even as some prosecutors look the other way. Nashville’s district attorney stopped pursuing people with less than half of an ounce of marijuana two years...
wpln.org
Nashville’s 6th-hottest summer had drought, thunder and lots of 90+ temps
Earth has been pretty hot this summer. Nashville, too — the city just had its sixth-hottest summer on record. In June, the average temperature in Nashville was more than three degrees higher than the latest 30-year normal. Tennessee had 60 record daily high temperatures and 85 record daily warm low temperatures, according to the Tennessee Climate Office.
wpln.org
It’s another wet day in Middle Tennessee, and forecasters warn of possible flooding
After a rainy start to Labor Day weekend, forecasters are issuing a flood watch due to the likelihood of more thunderstorms and heavy rain. The Nashville office of the National Weather Service warns drivers to be on the lookout for flooded roads and other low lying areas. The watch is in effect through Monday evening — which could put a halt to outdoor gatherings and holiday cookouts.
