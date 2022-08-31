ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Rebroadcast: Baristas lead union push in Middle Tennessee

This episode originally aired on July 7, 2022. Unions have historically been associated with factory workers and those in the automotive industry. In Tennessee, food service employees – particularly baristas – are leading the labor organization push. In Knoxville, Memphis and Murfreesboro, there’s been various efforts to unionize...
Nashville’s 6th-hottest summer had drought, thunder and lots of 90+ temps

Earth has been pretty hot this summer. Nashville, too — the city just had its sixth-hottest summer on record. In June, the average temperature in Nashville was more than three degrees higher than the latest 30-year normal. Tennessee had 60 record daily high temperatures and 85 record daily warm low temperatures, according to the Tennessee Climate Office.
It’s another wet day in Middle Tennessee, and forecasters warn of possible flooding

After a rainy start to Labor Day weekend, forecasters are issuing a flood watch due to the likelihood of more thunderstorms and heavy rain. The Nashville office of the National Weather Service warns drivers to be on the lookout for flooded roads and other low lying areas. The watch is in effect through Monday evening — which could put a halt to outdoor gatherings and holiday cookouts.
Nashville, TN

