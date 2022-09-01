LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Mark Stoops is one win away from becoming Kentucky’s all-time winningest football coach. A decade after the No. 20 Wildcats defeated Miami of Ohio to give Stoops his first victory as a collegiate head coach, Kentucky knocked off the Redhawks again with a 37-13 win on Saturday night, tying Stoops with the late Paul “Bear” Bryant in career wins with 60. He can surpass the record with a victory at Florida next week.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO