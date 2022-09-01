ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

A poet and activist visits Morehead

Chicago poet E Nina Jay speaks out with Morehead State students. Jay led a poetry writing workshop on campus followed by a poetry reading and speak-out titled "Keep Your Hands Off My Body" open to the public at Morehead’s CoffeeTree Books on Thursday, September 1. One of the most...
MOREHEAD, KY
Stoops ties Bryant, Cats topple Miami in opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Mark Stoops is one win away from becoming Kentucky’s all-time winningest football coach. A decade after the No. 20 Wildcats defeated Miami of Ohio to give Stoops his first victory as a collegiate head coach, Kentucky knocked off the Redhawks again with a 37-13 win on Saturday night, tying Stoops with the late Paul “Bear” Bryant in career wins with 60. He can surpass the record with a victory at Florida next week.
LEXINGTON, KY
First tie of the season

Morehead State soccer played against Queens University Sunday, September 4, 2022. Queens had the lead until the very end of the game when Morehead came back and scored a goal making the final score 1-1. Morehead will play again Thursday, September 8, 2022.
MOREHEAD, KY
A walk for national awareness

Students took a step to spread nationwide awareness. Morehead State University’s Military Initiatives hosted a 1.5-mile-long walk around campus to bring awareness to the issue of suicide in observance of the start of National Suicide Prevention Month. During the walk, several students shared the stories that made this month...
MOREHEAD, KY
Morehead, KY

Community Policy