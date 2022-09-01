Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
Viking Mississippi Sails from Minnesota Launching Viking's US Cruises
Viking launched its new Mississippi cruise operation, its first in the United States, on Saturday, September 3, after seven years of planning. The new river cruise ship Viking Mississippi embarked its first passengers at Lambert’s Landing in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota for an 8-day cruise south on the Mississippi to St. Louis, Missouri.
maritime-executive.com
South African Court Issues Ruling Revoking Shell’s Exploration Rights
Oil giant Shell has lost another round in its long-running battle over exploration rights along South Africa’s Wild Coast. The company was first awarded the exploration rights in 2014 but had only moved in 2021 to commence the exploration after the government agreed to renew the rights despite protests from environmentalists and local indigenous rights activists.
Nine migrants die trying to cross Rio Grande River into United States
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Nine migrants died and 37 were rescued as they tried to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande River into the United States near Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. customs officials said, warning people to avoid crossing.
Comments / 0