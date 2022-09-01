ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Viking Mississippi Sails from Minnesota Launching Viking's US Cruises

Viking launched its new Mississippi cruise operation, its first in the United States, on Saturday, September 3, after seven years of planning. The new river cruise ship Viking Mississippi embarked its first passengers at Lambert’s Landing in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota for an 8-day cruise south on the Mississippi to St. Louis, Missouri.
SAINT PAUL, MN
South African Court Issues Ruling Revoking Shell’s Exploration Rights

Oil giant Shell has lost another round in its long-running battle over exploration rights along South Africa’s Wild Coast. The company was first awarded the exploration rights in 2014 but had only moved in 2021 to commence the exploration after the government agreed to renew the rights despite protests from environmentalists and local indigenous rights activists.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

