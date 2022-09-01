USGS Confirms Pair of Earthquakes in New Jersey; Dozens Report Shaking in Northern Portion of the State

Read full article on original website
From drought to flooding: NJ ends Labor Day Weekend with ‘too much’ rain
After a hot, dry summer and a mainly gorgeous Labor Day Weekend so far, a pattern shift is going to lead to New Jersey's biggest rain chance in months. Multiple inches of rain is just what "the drought doctor" ordered. However, this deluge could bring too much rain too quickly, raising flash flooding concerns on Tuesday.
N.J. weather: Flood watches issued as weekend draws to a stormy close
After days of sunshine and lower humidity, the holiday weekend will end on a stormy note with the chance for flooding across the region. Showers and thunderstorms will move into eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey later today, then widespread showers with moderate to heavy rain will spread south tonight through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Assemblyman DePhillips: Government-controlled prescription prices won’t save New Jersey patients money
NEW JERSEY – A Democrat proposal giving a government-created board the ability to control prescription drug prices in New Jersey will not help patients, but will destroy the state’s acclaimed life sciences industry, Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips said. “New Jersey, which is home to 14 of the world’s 20...
I left N.J. this year. What happens with taxes for both states?
Q. I moved from New Jersey to Connecticut in early July. For 2022, I was in New Jersey for 189 days. How should I handle the state income taxes in both states? I am retired and currently on Social Security. — Unsure. A. Congrats on your move.
N.J. reports 1,269 new COVID cases, no deaths; lowest daily case count in 4 days
New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths, the lowest daily case count in the last four days. The state’s rate of transmission on Sunday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
NJ must follow California’s lead and go all-electric by 2035 | Editorial
The planet is choking and blistering, and one of the primary causes of this climate calamity and health menace is spewing from our tailpipes. We must search for ways to curb the pollutants and turn down the heat – immediately, if not sooner -- and following California’s example seems like a great place to start.
New Jersey American Water rates increase for some customers
TRENTON, N.J. -- Some New Jersey residents will see a hike in water prices on their next bill.The new rate went into effect Thursday for American Water customers.The average household will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.

Severe Weather Predicted For Hudson County On Monday Overnight
Hudson County…get ready for some rain..lots of rain overnight. According to the National Weather Service, as much as two to four inches of rain may fall tonight into Tuesday, causing flash flooding in areas prone to it. The severe weather and flash flood watch begins at 5 pm and...
Four Dead, Eight Injured in North Jersey Crash
Englewood Cliffs, NJ – Four people were killed and eight were injured during a rollover...
The 15 best places for crab cakes in New Jersey
It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
NJ has 9 of the most miserable cities in all of America
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
New Jersey’s Best Barbeque is One of the Tastiest in All of America
Like many of you at home, I have a backyard BBQ area. Nothing too crazy, just a nice little grill and section set aside for me to cook at home. Nothing takes better than something off the grill, freshly cooked at home. I must admit I enjoy grilling. It's relaxing...
Garbage can monopoly? That’s not a problem in NJ, thanks to our taxes
Who would've thought our ridiculously high taxes could actually cause more good than harm? Apparently, there are benefits to paying higher taxes after all. Before diving into it, let me first say that I don't agree with how high our taxes actually are. I'm a firm believer that New Jersey is over-taxed and that we do need to find ways to make living in the Garden State more affordable. But that's a topic for another day.
You will be paying more for water in NJ: Here are the details
Later this week, bills for water and sewer service for many New Jersey residents will be going up. According to New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough, customers will be paying an average of 4.7% more beginning Sept. 1. He said the typical customer uses 5,520 gallons of water a...
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in New Jersey
New Jersey is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past is the main processing center on Ellis Island. Millions and millions of immigrants passed through these very walls in search of a new life here in America. While most people tour the main complex and Statue of Liberty, few know that the abandoned hospital located here allows tours. Walking through the halls of this decaying structure is one of the creepiest experiences you can have in New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.
These are the best pizzerias in Mercer County, NJ
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
