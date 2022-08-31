Read full article on original website
A Dividend Trade That Crushes Stocks
We aren’t falling for this 'head fake' oil plunge. Instead we’re buying what I like to call the 'Biden barrel discount'—grabbing beaten-down oil stocks with surging dividends!. I’ll drop two tickers primed to ride oil’s next bounce higher in a second. First, though, here’s what I mean...
Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.03%
Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Chemical, Petroleum & Plastic, Mining and Shipbuilding sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.03%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Unitika, Ltd....
Dow Futures Move Higher After 3rd Week of Declines
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures moved higher during Monday’s evening trade as major averages remained closed for a public holiday after posting the third consecutive week of declines. By 19:10 ET (23:10 GMT) Dow Jones Futures and S&P 500 Futures were up 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.2%.
After a volatile week expect markets to remain rangebound
BSESENSEX lost 30.54 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 58,803.33 points while NIFTY lost 19.45 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 17,539.45 points. The broader markets saw BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500 gain 0.20 per cent, 0.29 per cent and 0.38 per cent respectively. BSEMIDCAP gained 1.37 per cent while BSESMALLCAP was up 1.35 per cent.
70% Of Investors Expect A 0.75% Rate Hike In September
Today is a bank holiday for the US and Canada. However, volatility persists. For example, gas prices surged more than 30% over the weekend, and the US Dollar Index reached new price highs. Investors for the day mainly turn their attention to the European gas crisis and the UK’s next Prime Minister.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
What will Happen to Your ETHs After the Merge?
Ethereum is only days away from the highly-anticipated merge, which will see the network transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) chain into Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The Merge is an event that will see Ethereum’s current PoW mainnet protocol combined with the Beacon Chain PoS blockchain system and continue as PoS. As Ethereum switches chains in one of the biggest crypto events in history, what will happen to all your ETH?
Sweetness Coming Back in Sugar Stocks: 3 Counters to Keep on Radar!
Today, sugar stocks remained under the spotlight as investors flee to buy shares of sugar companies. The sector itself is going through a lot of turmoil which was amplified after the government’s recent measures to curb sugar exports. However, now it is rumored that the government might ease the export restrictions a bit and allow exporters to ship at least 5 million tonnes of sugar ahead of the sugar season.
Stock Surges 6%; ‘Ready to Explode’ Amid Triangle Breakout!
From the last many sessions, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is more or less trading in a range. However, there is no dearth of interesting breakouts in the small and midcap spaces. Investors are becoming stock-specific in an attempt to rake up some decent gains amid a flat market. Today,...
Momentum Play: Stock Soars to 3-Month High But ‘Just Getting Started’!
While the broader markets are trading more or less in a range, some stocks are making a killing for investors while others are decently raking up good gains. The cement space has been on investors’ radar for the last many sessions with stocks such as India Cements (NS: ICMN ) having delivered a return of over 22% in the last one month.
Aussie Sells Off After Interest Rate Hike; Sterling Bounces On UK New Initiative
A GBP130 bln initiative by the new UK government to protect household for the surge in power costs helped lift sterling from 2.5-year lows. The Reserve Bank of Australia delivered the expected 50 bp rate hike, but the prospect of smaller moves going forward saw the Australian dollar sold through yesterday’s lows. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell for the third consecutive session yesterday but is mixed today. Japanese markets themselves were mixed, and China, South Korea, and Taiwan advanced. Europe’s STOXX 600 is steadying today after falling by 0.6% yesterday. US futures point to a firm open but are off their earlier highs.
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's no longer the king of the swingers
(Reuters) - Bitcoin's been called a lot of things. Buzzy, beguiling, baffling, even bogus. But never boring. Yet, of late, it's been eerily subdued. The king of the swingers has been uncharacteristically treading water for days at around $20,000 and hasn't ventured far beyond that since June. That spells trouble...
DS Smith Rises After Pushing Through Price Hikes in 1Q FY23
Investing.com -- Shares in DS Smith (LON:SMDS) rose on Tuesday after the packaging company said it had enjoyed a strong start to its new fiscal year, successfully passing its rising costs onto customers. "We have started the financial year very strongly, despite the current macro-economic conditions," Chief Executive Miles Roberts...
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
Tesla Stock Pops as IRA Prompts Analyst to Upgrade to Outperform
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are up over 1% in premarket Tuesday after a Wolfe Research analyst upgraded shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $360 per share price target. The upgrade move, as well as reiterated Outperform rating on General Motors (NYSE:GM), reflects Wolfe’s raised 2025 U.S. EV penetration...
Think Beyond Dollar: Pound & Euro are Now Coming on Traders’ Radar!
When the currency markets are talked about in India, mainly USD/INR is the only pair that traders keep their eyes on. No doubt, as the US dollar is the reserve currency of the world, the pair is the most liquid, making it easier to enter and exit. But now, traders are looking for other currency pairs as well after their heavy beating in the last many sessions.
European Energy, ISM Non-Manufacturing, Yuan Low - What's Moving Markets
Investing.com -- World energy prices come under pressure as the European Union gets serious about reducing demand and fixing its energy market shortcomings. The Institute for Supply Management releases its August report for the services sector. Stocks are set to open with a bounce, but there's no respite for Bed Bath & Beyond. CVS agrees to buy Signa for $8 billion. And China cuts reserve requirement, tries to reduce the pressure on the yuan, but the currency still hits a two-year low against the dollar. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 6th September.
German businessman on private jet that crashed in Baltic
RIGA (Reuters) -A prominent German businessman was aboard the private jet that crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia after flying half way across Europe from Spain without responding to controllers' calls, his company, Quick Air, said on Monday. The jet, an Austria-registered Cessna 551, left Jerez in southern Spain...
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shoots Up 26% To Emerge As Day's Top Gainer Ahead Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: Here's Why
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) soared over 26% to $40.65 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) ETC was among the top two gainers on price tracking websites, CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.The cryptocurrency was also seen trending on both these websites.
Only major geopolitical problem will stop Porsche IPO, CFO says
BERLIN (Reuters) -Porsche will only backtrack on its stock market debut in the event of severe geopolitical problems that would make the importance of a listing fade in comparison, the sports car brand's chief financial officer said on Tuesday. "You never know what will happen regarding geopolitical issues, but if...
