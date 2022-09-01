Read full article on original website
We Adore Our Pumpkin Spice Candles. But is it True They’re Actually Toxic?
Like many people around East Texas, I adore scented candles burning in my home--particularly as we get into autumn. But I heard something that disturbed me. Are our scented candles poisoning us?. Say it ain't so. I don't about you, but one of my favorite things ever is candles. There...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Video of Mysterious Lights in the Sky Over Central Texas
And now the latest UFO sighting in the Texas sky. Folks in the Round Rock area witnessed a group of strange lights in the sky Thursday night (September 1). Fox 7 Austin Assistant News Director, Chris Walker, filmed the lights and shared the video on Twitter. The first video Walker...
These 19 Texas Teenagers Haven’t Been Found Since Going Missing in August
East Texas, and Texas, kids are getting back into the swing of things after starting school over the past few weeks. Unfortunately for some families, they did not get to take any first day of school pictures this year. That's because their kids went missing in August. A lot of kids were reported missing throughout the month but these 19 have not been found. Here's how to help.
5 Favorite Southern Snacks to Try On Your Next Trip To Buc-ee’s
When you're in Texas, there's no pitstop like the one at Buc-ee's. They are taking the state by storm and folks love it. Tired travelers search for miles for the sight of that cartoon beaver mascot. Buc-ee's has it all from delicious food to great gifts and tasty treats. I personally know folks who could spend hours in a Buc-ee's if you'd let them.
Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes
It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
Kayaks With Sweet Neon Lights Are Now A Thing In Texas
Maybe I'm just late to the game, but I've never seen a kayak with neon lights on it until I came across a TikTok of people out enjoying the San Marcos river after dark. You can actually book them for a totally cool night-time kayaking experience and now I'm dying to go.
The Biggest Beauty Brands You Didn’t Know Are From Texas
Texas is a state of innovation, creation and plain hard work. Many of the nation's top brands are either headquartered or manufactured in Texas. From Dr Pepper to Southwest Airlines, Texas is a king of industry. But what about the beauty industry? Americans spend an average of $200 a year...
Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?
Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine
After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine. It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by...
New Billboard Warns California Telling Them Not to Move to TX
There have been a lot of people from California who have been moving to Texas. A YouTuber Blake Messick feels Austin is the new Los Angeles and recreated the Hollywood sign earlier this year. It shouldn't come as a surprise that some Californians want out of California to come to...
Ask Texas – Would You Sign a ‘Cheating Document’ If Your Spouse Wanted You To?
Buzz Question - Yep, it happened. A woman on TikTok recently announced that her fiancé just signed a "notarized legal document" . . . promising to PAY her bills if he cheats on her. Bam! It has gone viral and peeps are chiming in on whether they would do it. Would you sign it? It's a legalized document and says that if he cheats on her.. he has to pay her bills! Crazy? Smart?
Texas Teachers Can Receive Free Coffee From Dunkin On Sept. 1
We're a couple of weeks into the new school year and on behalf of us all here we already want to say to say THANK YOU for all the work that you do as educators especially during these trying times when more and more teachers are leaving the profession. Being a teacher is what many would call a "thankless job" but one company wants to show its Thanks!
Watch an Excellent Tour of an Abandoned East Texas Ammunition Plant
I had no idea this existed in East Texas, Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant. It is nothing more than forest with decaying concrete today, but in it's heyday, it produced TNT and other military equipment during World War II and for years after that. Let's take a look at the history of this abandoned facility and how it's providing another necessity today.
Forbidden Texas License Plates in 2021: No, It Can’t Say…
We spend a lot of time and money on our vehicles, so it's understandable that you might want your license plate to stand out among all the random letters and numbers out there. You have to admit, you do notice a personalized license plate when you see one. License Plate...
Why Do Texans Call a Sunshower ‘The Devil’s Beating His Wife’?
The weather on Sunday was scary and magnificent. I happened to be in a metal-roofed building when the thunder began, and a very primal part of me was shaken, but also full of awe. I made my purchase in time to see that it was pouring all over the store I was at, but across the street it wasn't raining.
5 Crazy Different Texas Ghost Tours You Can Take!
This is not your typical Ghost Tour! Does that even make sense? What do you think of when you hear about a GHOST tour? Do you think of just entering a house and walking around it? Maybe getting into a car and hitting up different sights. Or, maybe just walking from building to building and taking pics with your phone. From segways to bats, these 5 crazy Ghost tours are a little different.
What Exactly Is a Haboob and How Can You Prepare for One?
We’ve been experiencing quite a bit of rain over the past couple of weeks. Sunday night featured a pretty intense thunderstorm that blew in a dust storm, or as you've probably heard it called, a haboob. As many times as you've heard the term Haboob thrown around, do you...
Texas School District Declines ‘In God We Trust’ Signs Due to Rainbow and Arabic Lettering
A new school policy is going into effect this year that has some people scratching their heads. Back in 2021, the Texas Senate passed Bill 797. It states that a school can display a banner with 'In God We Trust', if the banner is privately donated. I assume this is a separation of Church and State since the school did not spend any money in displaying these banners.
