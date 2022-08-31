Read full article on original website
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation intended to open the way for California’s last operating nuclear power plant to run an additional five years. The Diablo Canyon Power Plant is scheduled to close by 2025, but the new law gives operator Pacific Gas & Electric a pathway to seek an extended operating license with federal regulators. Newsom pushed for the longer run to ward off the risk of blackouts as the state transitions to solar and other renewables. Critics warn that the decades-old plant is unsafe. They say shaking from nearby earthquake faults could damage equipment and release radiation.
US Border Patrol says 8 migrants died trying to cross Rio Grande in Texas, 37 others rescued
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — US Border Patrol says 8 migrants died trying to cross Rio Grande in Texas, 37 others rescued.
2 dead in Mill Fire as California wildfires grow and evacuations are ordered
As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires are growing and some residents have been told to leave, officials say. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size since Friday and has burned through an estimated 4,254 acres with 25% containment, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday morning.
