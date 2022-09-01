Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Reeltown hosts Lafayette
Ole school Rebel football: Reeltown returns to roots to get first win of the season. Five different Rebels scored Friday night for Reeltown Coach Matt Johnson, and it’s something Johnson is OK with.
Offense rolls as Stanhope Elmore wins region opener
Stanhope Elmore’s first win of the 2022 season couldn’t have come at a better time. Stanhope Elmore beat Russell County, 35-21, in the AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 opener on Friday night. The Mustangs are now 1-2, but 1-0 in area play. Stanhope Elmore, which has seen its...
Two Montgomery men killed in Elmore County crash
A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning has claimed the lives of two Montgomery men. At approximately 1:45 a.m., Aug. 30, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Waymond D. McWilliams, 19, collided head-on with a 2015 Kia Optima driven by Quentin T. Rhodes, 31. Both men were fatally injured as a...
Wetumpka nearly completes second straight double-digit comeback
For about three minutes against Pike Road Friday night, it looked like Wetumpka would pull off its second double-digit comeback in as many weeks. Then with just one minute left in the game, Pike Road completed a 72-yard touchdown pass to dash those hopes and come away with a 35-33 victory.
Tallassee drops region opener to Central Clay County
The Tallassee football team attempted another comeback on Friday night, but the Tigers came up short in their region opener. Central Clay County beat Tallassee, 21-6, in the AHSAA Class 5A, Region 4 opener between the two teams. Central Clay took the lead on their first drive and never gave it back up, extending its lead to 21 points in the second half.
