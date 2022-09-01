The Tallassee football team attempted another comeback on Friday night, but the Tigers came up short in their region opener. Central Clay County beat Tallassee, 21-6, in the AHSAA Class 5A, Region 4 opener between the two teams. Central Clay took the lead on their first drive and never gave it back up, extending its lead to 21 points in the second half.

TALLASSEE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO