Effective: 2022-09-05 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-05 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bell; Coryell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Coryell and west central Bell Counties through 730 PM CDT At 655 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Hood, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Fort Hood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BELL COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO