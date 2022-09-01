ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

NME Radio Roundup 5 September 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz & KhakiKid

Last week the indomitable Arctic Monkeys released ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, their first single since 2018 full-length ‘Tranquility Hotel Base & Casino’. The release – given the five-star treatment here at NME – arrives hot on the heels of their momentous third headlining performance at Reading & Leeds, following a string of shows around Europe.
NME

RHCP’s Chad Smith shares heartwarming Taylor Hawkins story at tribute concert

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith has paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins during the tribute concert that is taking place at Wembley Stadium today (September 3). The special gig is being held in honour of the late drummer, with appearances from Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Kesha, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and more.
NME

Sam Ryder announces debut studio album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’

Sam Ryder has announced details of his debut studio album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’. The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 runner-up is due to release the 14-track record on November 18 via Parlophone. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. Ryder’s first studio effort will feature the hit track...
NME

Jockstrap: visionary duo behind one of the year’s greatest debut albums

When Jockstrap released their single ‘50/50’ back in November, misty-eyed ravers were full of praise. “I’ve been collecting, listening and loving techno/acid/trance for 30 years,” one YouTube commenter wrote. “This, though, is one of the freshest tracks I’ve heard for ages.”. That’s the...
NME

ONEUS return with sultry ‘Same Scent’ music video and eighth mini-album ‘Malus’

K-pop boyband ONEUS have made a comeback with their new mini-album ‘Malus’, led by its lead single ‘Same Scent’. In the dance-focused ‘Same Scent’ music video, ONEUS don smart burgundy and black suits while performing the song’s sultry choreography across several stunning sets. The members also appear in individual shots, where they shoot longing gazes to the camera.
NME

Dave Chappelle recalls spending time with Taylor Hawkins and his son: “A legend of a man”

Dave Chappelle recalled spending time with Taylor Hawkins and his son Shane at today’s (September 3) tribute concert to the late drummer. Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Kesha, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and more are due to perform at the special gig.
NME

Pendulum announce one-off London show for 2023

Pendulum have announced a one-off London show, due to take place in spring 2023. The Australian EDM legends will play the O2 Academy Brixton on March 5. They shared the news on their social media earlier today (September 5), writing: “Brixton! It’s been a long time.” Tickets will be available from 10am on September 7 and can be found here.
NME

Matty Healy denies that The 1975 will feature on Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Matty Healy has confirmed that a “leaked” tracklisting for Taylor Swift’s upcoming ‘Midnights’ album is fake, after The 1975 were listed as a featured artist on it. The fake leak generated buzz when it circulated on social media yesterday (September 3), with the album’s cover art – which currently has its 13 songs listed as ‘Track One’, ‘Track Two’, ‘Track Three’ and so on – photoshopped to include actual song names. Among them were three songs with featured artists: ‘In My Dreams’ with The 1975, ‘Good In The Dark’ with Lana Del Ray, and ‘Halle’ with Stevie Nicks.
NME

The Weeknd abruptly ends his Los Angeles show

The Weeknd abruptly ended his performance in Los Angeles last night (September 3), stopping the sold-out stadium show just three songs in. Early on in the concert at Sofi Stadium – the second in a row at that venue and coming as part of The Weeknd’s current ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ global tour – the artist told fans he was cancelling the show, having lost his voice in the middle of a performance of ‘Can’t Feel My Face’.
NME

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson join forces at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson joined forces at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium tonight (September 3). The special gig honoured the late Foo Fighters drummer with performances from Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Kesha, and more.
NME

Check out the full 50-song set list from the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

The first of two tribute concerts for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins took place over the weekend, with his surviving bandmates, Liam Gallagher, Queen, Travis Barker and Rush among the plethora of artists performing. At its opening on Saturday September 3, the event was promised by Foo Fighters’ Dave...
NME

These are the latest bookies odds for the winner of the Mercury Prize 2022

The latest bookies odds for the forthcoming winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize have been released, with Self Esteem, Little Simz and Wet Leg among the favourites. The 12 albums that have been shortlisted for the Album Of The Year award were announced earlier this summer. Self Esteem’s ‘Prioritise Pleasure’...
