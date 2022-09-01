Read full article on original website
Watch Foo Fighters play with Paul McCartney and Travis Barker at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Foo Fighters closed out the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium tonight (September 3) with a massive set that featured big-name guests, including Paul McCartney and Travis Barker. The memorial gig kicked off this afternoon and featured an all-star cast throughout the six-hour run, from Liam Gallagher to Mark...
NME Radio Roundup 5 September 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz & KhakiKid
Last week the indomitable Arctic Monkeys released ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, their first single since 2018 full-length ‘Tranquility Hotel Base & Casino’. The release – given the five-star treatment here at NME – arrives hot on the heels of their momentous third headlining performance at Reading & Leeds, following a string of shows around Europe.
Watch Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet cover Jeff Buckley at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Dave Grohl’s daughter covered two Jeff Buckley songs in tribute to Taylor Hawkins at the special memorial concert that is taking place at Wembley Stadium today (September 3). The star-studded line-up boasts performances from Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May...
Watch Liam Gallagher perform with surviving members of Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher kicked off the music at today’s (September 3) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert with the help of the surviving members of Foo Fighters. The former Oasis frontman is part of a star-studded line-up at the gig, which is taking place at Wembley Stadium now. Gallagher was the first...
RHCP’s Chad Smith shares heartwarming Taylor Hawkins story at tribute concert
Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith has paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins during the tribute concert that is taking place at Wembley Stadium today (September 3). The special gig is being held in honour of the late drummer, with appearances from Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Kesha, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and more.
Sam Ryder announces debut studio album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’
Sam Ryder has announced details of his debut studio album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’. The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 runner-up is due to release the 14-track record on November 18 via Parlophone. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. Ryder’s first studio effort will feature the hit track...
Jockstrap: visionary duo behind one of the year’s greatest debut albums
When Jockstrap released their single ‘50/50’ back in November, misty-eyed ravers were full of praise. “I’ve been collecting, listening and loving techno/acid/trance for 30 years,” one YouTube commenter wrote. “This, though, is one of the freshest tracks I’ve heard for ages.”. That’s the...
Them Crooked Vultures reunite for first time in 12 years at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Them Crooked Vultures reunited for their first live performance in 12 years at today’s (September 3) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium. The supergroup are one of many acts taking part in the special gig tonight, which honours the late Foo Fighters drummer. Following a video message from...
ONEUS return with sultry ‘Same Scent’ music video and eighth mini-album ‘Malus’
K-pop boyband ONEUS have made a comeback with their new mini-album ‘Malus’, led by its lead single ‘Same Scent’. In the dance-focused ‘Same Scent’ music video, ONEUS don smart burgundy and black suits while performing the song’s sultry choreography across several stunning sets. The members also appear in individual shots, where they shoot longing gazes to the camera.
Dave Chappelle recalls spending time with Taylor Hawkins and his son: “A legend of a man”
Dave Chappelle recalled spending time with Taylor Hawkins and his son Shane at today’s (September 3) tribute concert to the late drummer. Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Kesha, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and more are due to perform at the special gig.
Pendulum announce one-off London show for 2023
Pendulum have announced a one-off London show, due to take place in spring 2023. The Australian EDM legends will play the O2 Academy Brixton on March 5. They shared the news on their social media earlier today (September 5), writing: “Brixton! It’s been a long time.” Tickets will be available from 10am on September 7 and can be found here.
Brian May and Roger Taylor join Foo Fighters for Queen set at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Both active founding members of Queen – lead guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor – joined the Foo Fighters to perform a five-song set of their own hits at the first Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. The special gig – which took place at Wembley Stadium last night...
Matty Healy denies that The 1975 will feature on Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’
Matty Healy has confirmed that a “leaked” tracklisting for Taylor Swift’s upcoming ‘Midnights’ album is fake, after The 1975 were listed as a featured artist on it. The fake leak generated buzz when it circulated on social media yesterday (September 3), with the album’s cover art – which currently has its 13 songs listed as ‘Track One’, ‘Track Two’, ‘Track Three’ and so on – photoshopped to include actual song names. Among them were three songs with featured artists: ‘In My Dreams’ with The 1975, ‘Good In The Dark’ with Lana Del Ray, and ‘Halle’ with Stevie Nicks.
The Weeknd abruptly ends his Los Angeles show
The Weeknd abruptly ended his performance in Los Angeles last night (September 3), stopping the sold-out stadium show just three songs in. Early on in the concert at Sofi Stadium – the second in a row at that venue and coming as part of The Weeknd’s current ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ global tour – the artist told fans he was cancelling the show, having lost his voice in the middle of a performance of ‘Can’t Feel My Face’.
Watch Yungblud play The 1975, Kanye West and Black Sabbath medley in Live Lounge
Yungblud performed a medley of songs on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge – listen below. The station’s annual series of special sessions returned today (September 5) with a set from Yungblud, who was in the BBC studio following the release of his self-titled third album last week.
Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Remi Wolf
Last month, Remi Wolf released her killer new live project ‘Live At Electric Lady’. The EP sees Wolf and her live band produce fresh renditions of a selection of tunes from her back catalogue – as well as one well-picked Frank Ocean cover – with dazzling results.
Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson join forces at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson joined forces at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium tonight (September 3). The special gig honoured the late Foo Fighters drummer with performances from Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Kesha, and more.
Check out the full 50-song set list from the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The first of two tribute concerts for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins took place over the weekend, with his surviving bandmates, Liam Gallagher, Queen, Travis Barker and Rush among the plethora of artists performing. At its opening on Saturday September 3, the event was promised by Foo Fighters’ Dave...
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s new song ‘Nothing Feels Right’ with Zakk Wylde
Ahead of new album ‘Patient Number 9’ arriving this Friday (September 9), Ozzy Osbourne has shared one more preview of the record: a cut called ‘Nothing Feels Right’ that features Zakk Wylde on guitar. Wylde has regularly toured with Ozzy and played guitar for several of...
These are the latest bookies odds for the winner of the Mercury Prize 2022
The latest bookies odds for the forthcoming winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize have been released, with Self Esteem, Little Simz and Wet Leg among the favourites. The 12 albums that have been shortlisted for the Album Of The Year award were announced earlier this summer. Self Esteem’s ‘Prioritise Pleasure’...
