Matty Healy has confirmed that a “leaked” tracklisting for Taylor Swift’s upcoming ‘Midnights’ album is fake, after The 1975 were listed as a featured artist on it. The fake leak generated buzz when it circulated on social media yesterday (September 3), with the album’s cover art – which currently has its 13 songs listed as ‘Track One’, ‘Track Two’, ‘Track Three’ and so on – photoshopped to include actual song names. Among them were three songs with featured artists: ‘In My Dreams’ with The 1975, ‘Good In The Dark’ with Lana Del Ray, and ‘Halle’ with Stevie Nicks.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO