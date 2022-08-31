ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Woman Punches, Refuses to Pay Katy Nail Salon Employee

Authorities seek a woman who punched a Katy nail salon employee after refusing to pay her $280 bill. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information. A woman is wanted after she assaulted a nail salon employee at Venus Nail Salon off of S. Mason Road. The suspect requested several specific services and then refused to pay her $280 bill.
KATY, TX

