Tennis

Tiger Woods is pumped cheering for Serena Williams at U.S. Open

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Serena Williams has been the talk of the sports world this week as she plays what might be her final tennis tournament.

And story keeps getting better.

Tuesday night at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadow, New York, in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, Williams, 40, won her second-round match against the tournament’s No. 2 seed, Anett Kontaveit, 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.

“There’s still a little left in me,” Williams said with a smile during her on-court interview. “This is what I do best. I love a challenge and I’m rising to the challenge.”

The win moves her to the third round Friday against 29-year-old Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

Serena Williams celebrates after her winning her match against Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. (Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Among the thousands of adoring fans was none other than Tiger Woods.

Sitting two seats over from Williams’ older sister Venus, Woods stood and cheered and fist-pumped during the match.

“It was a privilege to watch greatness,” he later said on social media.

Williams has 23 Grand Slam Titles, six of them at the U.S. Open. She now has 23 wins in her past 25 matches against someone ranked No. 1 or No. 2.

Williams says she credits Woods as “one of the main reasons” she still plays.

