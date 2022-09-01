Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
Johnny Football: Johnny Manziel becomes latest former athlete to land Netflix documentary
Thanks to widespread access and growing popularity, the recent trend for both current and retired athletes is to team up
Empty Dont'a Hightower locker mystery might have finally been solved
Everyone loves a good mystery, and there have been none better than current NFL free agent Dont’a Hightower’s locker being kept intact in the New England Patriots’ locker room. The 32-year-old linebacker, who helped lead the defensive charge in the second-half of a dynasty that has spanned...
Stephen A. Smith on LSU: 'That might be the worst performance by a special teams unit in college football history'
Sunday night's Florida St. vs. LSU game ended in chaotic fashion, as a blocked extra point with no time left on the clock in regulation gave the Seminoles a 24-23 victory. Former Florida St. (and NFL) quarterback E.J. Manuel was among those who were jubilant in the aftermath of the finish.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rob Gronkowski Returning? Agent Drew Rosenhaus Has a ‘Gut Feeling’
Drew Rosenhaus said he wouldn't be surprised if his client Rob Gronkowski returned to the NFL this year. The post Rob Gronkowski Returning? Agent Drew Rosenhaus Has a ‘Gut Feeling’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The NFL's best remaining free agents, from Odell Beckham Jr. on down
On Thursday, September 8, the NFL’s 2022 regular season officially begins when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills. Teams have already been busy between wrapping up their training camps, prepping for Week 1, and both waiving and claiming players based on the league’s mandated roster cuts last Tuesday.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Key Bucs player could return earlier than expected?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to open their 2022 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one of their best players continues to trend in the right direction with his recovery from a major knee injury. Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin was spotted at practice on Monday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BREAKING: Trail Blazers To Sign Former Lakers And Spurs Player
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Portland Trail Blazers are signing Devontae Cacok. The 25-year-old has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
Yardbarker
Watch: Bryce Young has hilarious interaction with Nick Saban following touchdown
It was all fun for Alabama in the first half against Utah State but whenever there’s a coaching moment from Nick Saban players straighten up pretty quick. Even if it’s Bryce Young. Following a touchdown pass to Traeshon Holden, Young was seen celebrating with his teammates before quickly...
Patriots signing former first-round draft pick to practice squad
The New England Patriots are reportedly adding to their receivers room by signing former first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news on Monday. Treadwell, who was selected with the No. 23 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft by the Minnesota...
Bill Belichick clears up confusion on how Patriots offense will actually be run
Bill Belichick is the Alpha and the Omega of the New England Patriots think tank, and the legendary head coach made that crystal clear anew when he spoke with reporters Sunday. Via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:. “We have a lot of people on both sides of the ball,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum
The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
Report: Cowboys close to signing 9-time Pro Bowler
The Dallas Cowboys were dealt a major blow when starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a significant knee injury in practice on Aug. 24, and they may have found a replacement. The Cowboys are nearing an agreement with veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. While...
Miami debuts a new recruiting section at Hard Rock Stadium
© 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Yardbarker
Commanders Re-Signing G Wes Martin To Practice Squad
DT David Bada (international) Martin, 26, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal when he was waived and later re-signed to Washington’s practice squad. The Giants signed Martin from Washington’s practice squad to...
Las Vegas Raiders’ 2 best trade assets after 53-man roster cuts
The wait is over, Raider Nation. For weeks, you’ve been patiently waiting to see what the deal is with the Las Vegas Raiders’ 53-man roster. Now that the preseason is all wrapped up, the wait is over. Las Vegas has announced every cut on the way to 53 players.
Derek Carr gets shocking Tom Brady prediction from former Super Bowl winner
Former NFL player and now ESPN analyst Ryan Clark just played some sweet music for the ears of Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. Clark predicted that Carr is about to have the kind of season that Tom Brady had with the New England Patriots back in 2007. “I’m looking for Derek Carr to […] The post Derek Carr gets shocking Tom Brady prediction from former Super Bowl winner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on facing Bill Belichick in Week 1: 'Could there be a bigger disparity in career win/loss totals?'
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Miami Dolphins are favored in a game against the New England Patriots. Miami brought in former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new head coach in February and later added All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the mix. McDaniel was asked Monday morning about the team's upcoming Week 1 matchup against New England, and in particular, legendary head coach Bill Belichick.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots
Bills HC Sean McDermott said he’ll be “surprised” if S Jordan Poyer doesn’t play against the Rams in Week 1. (Alaina Getzenberg) McDermott also said that WR Isaiah McKenzie will practice on Sunday in the hopes that he can play in Week 1 as well. (Joe Buscaglia)
Comments / 0