ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Key Bucs player could return earlier than expected?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to open their 2022 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one of their best players continues to trend in the right direction with his recovery from a major knee injury. Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin was spotted at practice on Monday...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#49ers#Broncos#Practice Squad#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum

The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys close to signing 9-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys were dealt a major blow when starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a significant knee injury in practice on Aug. 24, and they may have found a replacement. The Cowboys are nearing an agreement with veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. While...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Commanders Re-Signing G Wes Martin To Practice Squad

DT David Bada (international) Martin, 26, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal when he was waived and later re-signed to Washington’s practice squad. The Giants signed Martin from Washington’s practice squad to...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr gets shocking Tom Brady prediction from former Super Bowl winner

Former NFL player and now ESPN analyst Ryan Clark just played some sweet music for the ears of Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. Clark predicted that Carr is about to have the kind of season that Tom Brady had with the New England Patriots back in 2007. “I’m looking for Derek Carr to […] The post Derek Carr gets shocking Tom Brady prediction from former Super Bowl winner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Hoops Rumors

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on facing Bill Belichick in Week 1: 'Could there be a bigger disparity in career win/loss totals?'

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Miami Dolphins are favored in a game against the New England Patriots. Miami brought in former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new head coach in February and later added All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the mix. McDaniel was asked Monday morning about the team's upcoming Week 1 matchup against New England, and in particular, legendary head coach Bill Belichick.
NFL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills HC Sean McDermott said he’ll be “surprised” if S Jordan Poyer doesn’t play against the Rams in Week 1. (Alaina Getzenberg) McDermott also said that WR Isaiah McKenzie will practice on Sunday in the hopes that he can play in Week 1 as well. (Joe Buscaglia)
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy