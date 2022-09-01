HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will focus clouds and minimal rainfall over windward areas tonight. An area of enhanced moisture will produced an increase in showers over the Big Island and Maui Monday morning, then spread to Oahu and Kauai in the afternoon and evening. Trades will diminish slightly on Tuesday, and may ease further later in the week. The weaker winds will likely lead to afternoon sea breezes to drive cloud and shower development over leeward areas of all islands. A nearby upper level troughing may enhance shower intensity toward the end of the week.

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI ・ 12 HOURS AGO