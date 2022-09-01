ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Hawaii’s quarterback carrousel continued this week as head coach Timmy Chang went with Pitt transfer Joey Yellen as the starter under center, after going with Brayden Schager in their opener.
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Volleyball Loses Twice in Hawaii Tourney

The West Virginia women’s volleyball team was swept by No. 23 ranked UCLA three sets to none to open the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Thursday night and then lost to Hawaii in their second game the next day. In game one, the Mountaineers battled with the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 5, 2022)

After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu's plasticware ban to soon go into effect. There's a big change coming for Oahu restaurants. After being delayed, the latest plasticware ban goes into effect at midnight. Hawaii man to represent USA in "Misters of Filipinas" pageant in the Philippines.
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii

Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Sept. 5, 2022)

Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu's plasticware ban to soon go into effect.
foodnetwork.ca

John Catucci’s City Guide: Honolulu

Big Food Bucket List takes viewers on weekly epic food journeys across cities in North America. And if you’re anything like John Catucci (or us!), you pick restaurants in the cities you’re about to visit – before – you book your vacation. With this in mind, we’ve created the ultimate foodie’s guide to each location John visits in this season of the show. Read on and watch to see where John eats and drinks when in beautiful Honolulu, Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy winds with passing showers due today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will focus clouds and minimal rainfall over windward areas tonight. An area of enhanced moisture will produced an increase in showers over the Big Island and Maui Monday morning, then spread to Oahu and Kauai in the afternoon and evening. Trades will diminish slightly on Tuesday, and may ease further later in the week. The weaker winds will likely lead to afternoon sea breezes to drive cloud and shower development over leeward areas of all islands. A nearby upper level troughing may enhance shower intensity toward the end of the week.
KHON2

Queen of Homeruns Jocelyn Alo Meet and Greet

The nation’s all-time leader in homeruns, local girl, Jocelyn Alo from The University of Oklahoma by way of Hauula, joined John Veneri to talk about her historic career on the softball field. She also shares an important message for young keiki and young women who want to pursue certain dreams.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako

The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday. Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate...
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
hawaiinewsnow.com

A round of increased showers to start the holiday weekend

An area of enhanced moisture will move through the islands today, bringing more numerous showers to windward and mauka areas, with some of those showers making their way to leeward areas that are much in need of rainfall. It should be drier from about mid-morning Sunday through Sunday night, but another round of showery weather is possible for Labor Day through early Tuesday. Trade winds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to develop in sheltered leeward areas Saturday, but should increase a bit Sunday. More typical trade wind conditions are expected to return late Tuesday.
