Hawaii football falls flat in 49-17 loss to WKU
Hawaii struggled again and fell to 0-2 for the 2022 season.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Hawaii’s quarterback carrousel continued this week as head coach Timmy Chang went with Pitt transfer Joey Yellen as the starter under center, after going with Brayden Schager in their opener.
Hawaii women’s volleyball stunned by No. 23 UCLA
The Hawaii women's volleyball team battled against No. 23 UCLA on Sunday evening.
WVU Volleyball Loses Twice in Hawaii Tourney
The West Virginia women’s volleyball team was swept by No. 23 ranked UCLA three sets to none to open the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Thursday night and then lost to Hawaii in their second game the next day. In game one, the Mountaineers battled with the...
Michigan opens as enormous favorite against Hawaii
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines handled their business rather nicely as they annihilated Colorado State by a score of 51-7 at the Big House. As we predicted, Michigan easily covered the point spread against Colorado State as they closed as a 30.5-point favorite. (We predicted the score to be 52-10)
No. 1 Kahuku survives scare from No. 2 Punahou
Kahuku held on for a 27-20 victory over Punahou on Saturday.
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 5, 2022)
After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to soon go into effect. There’s a big change coming for Oahu restaurants. After being delayed, the latest plasticware ban goes into effect at midnight. Hawaii man to represent USA in “Misters of Filipinas” pageant in the Philippines.
How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii
HNN News Brief (Sept. 5, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to soon go into effect. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. There’s a big change...
A celebration ‘bigger and better than ever before’
HONOLULU (KHON2) — That's how Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi describes the parade for the 2022 little league world series champs. Everyone is on board for the celebration parade on Thursday, September 8.
What's Trending: Man sets sail in giant pumpkin; 2-headed turtle turns 25
After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to soon go into effect. There’s a big change coming for Oahu restaurants. After being delayed, the latest plasticware ban goes into effect at midnight. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Friday's job report was "just right" -- not too hot,...
Honolulu Fire Department nearly doubling number of drone pilots as need grows
But some experts think that Japanese visitor arrivals in Hawaii will be a gradual increase. Waipio Valley road has been closed to the general public since an emergency order was issued in February. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM HST. |. Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. Firefighters...
John Catucci’s City Guide: Honolulu
Big Food Bucket List takes viewers on weekly epic food journeys across cities in North America. And if you’re anything like John Catucci (or us!), you pick restaurants in the cities you’re about to visit – before – you book your vacation. With this in mind, we’ve created the ultimate foodie’s guide to each location John visits in this season of the show. Read on and watch to see where John eats and drinks when in beautiful Honolulu, Hawaii.
Forecast: Breezy winds with passing showers due today
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will focus clouds and minimal rainfall over windward areas tonight. An area of enhanced moisture will produced an increase in showers over the Big Island and Maui Monday morning, then spread to Oahu and Kauai in the afternoon and evening. Trades will diminish slightly on Tuesday, and may ease further later in the week. The weaker winds will likely lead to afternoon sea breezes to drive cloud and shower development over leeward areas of all islands. A nearby upper level troughing may enhance shower intensity toward the end of the week.
Queen of Homeruns Jocelyn Alo Meet and Greet
The nation’s all-time leader in homeruns, local girl, Jocelyn Alo from The University of Oklahoma by way of Hauula, joined John Veneri to talk about her historic career on the softball field. She also shares an important message for young keiki and young women who want to pursue certain dreams.
The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday. Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
Danny De Gracia: Let's Reclaim The HOV Lanes For All Vehicles
When I first moved to Hawaii in 2003, my average commute time from Waipahu to Downtown Honolulu during rush hour was manageably under 30 minutes under even in the worst of circumstances. Two decades later, I find myself spending an average of 80 minutes or more just to travel 23 miles.
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer recounts moments after shark critically injured visitor from France
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several beaches on Maui’s north-facing shores remain closed Sunday, a day after a shark bite left a visitor from France with critical injuries. The 51-year-old woman was bit in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay around 4 p.m. Saturday. Bystanders brought her to shore until emergency personnel took over.
A round of increased showers to start the holiday weekend
An area of enhanced moisture will move through the islands today, bringing more numerous showers to windward and mauka areas, with some of those showers making their way to leeward areas that are much in need of rainfall. It should be drier from about mid-morning Sunday through Sunday night, but another round of showery weather is possible for Labor Day through early Tuesday. Trade winds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to develop in sheltered leeward areas Saturday, but should increase a bit Sunday. More typical trade wind conditions are expected to return late Tuesday.
