ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport

Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Boil advisory lifted completely for Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the boil advisory across the city of Shreveport. At 10:44 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, the boil advisory that Shreveport was issued late Wednesday, has finally been completely lifted. Shreveport’s residents and businesses can now return to regular use of water.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Plane makes emergency landing in Caddo Parish cotton field

CADDO PARISH, La. - A cotton field proved to be a soft landing spot for the pilot of a small plane who was forced to make an emergency landing, due to mechanical issues. It happened around noon, Monday, in a field near George Road in Caddo Parish. The pilot, who...
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
Shreveport, LA
Education
KTAL

1 dead in Highland house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood Monday morning that claimed the life of one person. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place in Shreveport just before 9:30 a.m and arrived to find...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Man dies in Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. -A fire claimed the life of a Shreveport man. Fire officials say the blaze started around 9:30 a.m., Monday, inside a home in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place. After they arrived on scene, firefighters were informed that a man was possibly inside. He was brought out of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

CPSO: Hwy 79 in Greenwood reopened

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff has reopened the portion of US Highway 79 that was closed early Saturday morning due to a fallen tree. Caddo 911 records show the incident was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Hwy 79 near Locust Hill Road and Button Road in Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, LA
KSLA

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) — These are the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch" — is the best of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet Schools#Bottled Water#K12#Academy#Northwood High School#Herndon Magnet School
KTAL

Small plane makes emergency landing in N. Shreveport cotton field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews are checking on the small aircraft that made an emergency landing early Monday afternoon in a cotton field north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport. It happened just after noon in the 4000 block of George Road between Dixie Shreveport Rd. and the Red River....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

1 wounded in N. Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police and EMS crews are on the scene of a shooting in North Shreveport that left at least one person injured. That person has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition. It happened at the Northside Villas just off of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KSLA

People gather for Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Festival

Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Eden Gardens’ class of 1970 celebrates 52nd reunion, dedication wall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Eden Gardens High School class of 1970 celebrated their 52nd reunion on Saturday, Sept. 3. Back in February, KSLA interviewed the group who were almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve. This happened less than two months before their graduation. The effort was said to be part of integration.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Battle on the Border 2022 continues Saturday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase featuring some of the top high school football programs in the region continues at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs from Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Dads on Duty ramping up recruiting efforts

SHREVEPORT,La.--Dads on Duty is growing and recruiting. At Southwood High on September 7 at 6 p.m the group will be participating in the school's open house in hopes of bringing more people on board. The group which was established in 2021 of September started with 7 founders but is now...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
MARSHALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy