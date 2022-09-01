ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Steve Carter
4d ago

for 2 months they'll probably find out there was some kind of fraud it's funny how they always change things right before an election without Congress or the senate or any of them are proven it then when they say oh you couldn't do this well we won't do it next time and you know they will

Moveon
4d ago

Doesn’t look good for the lovers of a convicted conman and not good for much else but banning abortion GOPers.

The Independent

Voices: ‘I could see sanity from my house!’: Alaskans react to Palin’s loss with joy — including conservatives

Thursday morning Alaskans woke up to a flurry of texts, memes, and articles in response to news that Mary Peltola, a Democrat, had edged out Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich for the open US House of Representatives seat.The meme Marked Safe from Sarah Palin was trending on Alaskan social media feeds in the immediate aftermath of the election results being announced.“After the announcement, I could see sanity from my house!” commented one Alaskan on Facebook, a reference to Tina Fey’s impersonation of Palin on SNL. “No amount of lipstick was gonna make that pig look good,” offered another, alluding...
The Independent

Palin defeat immediately denounced as election fraud on Trump’s social media platform

Unsubstantiave claims of election fraud have been brought up on Donald Trump’s social media platform soon after former Alaska governer Sarah Palin lost in the state’s special election to Democrat Mary Peltola.Ms Peltola on Wednesday edged out Ms Palin in a historic win to become the first Democrat to represent Alaska in Congress in 50 years.She will also be the first Native Alaskan to represent the state after it formally joined the union in 1959.But users on Truth Social were quick to denounce her victory and made claims, without showing evidence, of the election being rigged.Attorney Ron Filipkowski posted...
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
Daily Beast

Alaska Guaranteed Three More Months of Sarah Palin

The stage is officially set for a MAGA-fueled election season in one of America’s wildest and most politically idiosyncratic states: Alaska. On Tuesday, Alaskans voted in a rare doubleheader election: a primary to set the field for the state’s U.S. House and Senate elections in November, and a special election to fill the rest of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term in Congress. That contest’s votes will not be fully counted until late August.
HuffPost

A Gun-Loving Gubernatorial Candidate Could Tip Oregon To Republicans

A former Democrat is threatening to tip Oregon’s Nov. 8 gubernatorial election to conservatives, but the party thinks it’s found just the issue to keep liberal voters in its corner: gun control. Oregon, a solid blue state where Democrats have controlled the governor’s office since the 1980s, is...
The Independent

Critics ridicule Tom Cotton over complaints about Sarah Palin results

A Republican from Arkansas faced ridicule on social media after his reaction to Wednesday night’s election results in Alaska showed a sudden concern for the will of the voters.The whole snafu originated on Wednesday evening with the loss of Sarah Palin, the Trump-backed candidate, for Alaska’s open US House seat. Ms Palin survived the first round of Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting procedure, which was used for the first time this cycle, but was defeated by Mary Peltola in the second round. Ms Peltola will become the first Democrat to represent the state in the US House in 50 years.That...
