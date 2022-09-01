ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New Whitworth freshmen carry on the family tradition

SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday was move-in day at Whitworth University. While there are now tons of new faces here moving into campus, there are also some returning faces helping their children move in. Attending this university is a tradition for some families. On Saturday’s move-in day, in particular, two families share a somewhat similar story, of falling in love here,...
KXLY

A beautiful Labor Day forecast – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Skies are clear and there’s a lot less smoke in the air for many of us on Sunday. The Labor Day holiday is looking good too, with some normal September temperatures and another day of acceptable air quality for many. A cold front is moving in...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
Bonner County Daily Bee

Cocolalla couple spins way to big win

Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
COCOLALLA, ID
TheDailyBeast

Spokane Doesn’t Suck, Really

This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.Like any city, Spokane is more than what little outsiders like myself might know. Spokane is more than Murphy’s future “New World Order” in the zombie series, Z Nation, more than the set of Macklemore’s Downtown, and more than the curse put on it in 1986 by a self-proclaimed Romani leader after an illegal police raid on his property.It is also more than just Washington’s second-largest city and more than its complicated past. Spokane is an accessible city that balances the outdoor world with a...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Body found near Girl Scouts office in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said they are investigating after a body was found near the Girl Scouts office in west central Spokane on Monday morning. Police told KHQ that they have cleared the scene near North Ash and West Maxwell and are continuing to investigate. The found body is now in custody of the Spokane County Medical Examiner, who will release the identity.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion

COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

They're back: Jehovah's Witnesses knocking on doors again

COEUR d'ALENE — Kootenai County Jehovah's Witnesses are resuming their trademark door-to-door ministry after two and a half years. The move marks the restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the United States. Kingdom Halls were reopened April...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
SANDPOINT, ID

