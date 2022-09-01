Read full article on original website
New Whitworth freshmen carry on the family tradition
SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday was move-in day at Whitworth University. While there are now tons of new faces here moving into campus, there are also some returning faces helping their children move in. Attending this university is a tradition for some families. On Saturday’s move-in day, in particular, two families share a somewhat similar story, of falling in love here,...
Green Bluff’s local peach orchard sees a large traffic over Labor Day weekend
GREEN BLUFF, Wash.– As millions of people travel during this labor day weekend, some people are coming to Spokane for the peach season. Green Bluff’s U-Pick peaches event has returned this year. However, the season kicked off late compared to the last year’s. “We had a very long drawn-out cold wet spring. What that did is extend our bloom cycle...
Habitat for Humanity takes on a new form of building in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Homeownership is still the largest wealth factor for the middle class of our community, and it’s tougher now than ever before for many families to find an affordable home. Habitat for Humanity Spokane is at it again with a new project in the East Central neighborhood, and this one is unlike what we’ve seen them do before....
Spokane's Habitat for Humanity chapter chooses concrete as the prime material for two new homes
Habitat for Humanity typically builds wood homes for its clients. But the organization’s Spokane chapter is turning to a different material for two new homes in the East Central neighborhood. Kelsey McCarthy’s new home near Liberty Park will share a large single lot with a second house. A framing...
Pastors, Organizations Speak Against ReAwaken America Tour Coming to Post Falls This Month
This news story was made possible by contributions to FāVS from readers and members like you. Thank you. Area faith leaders are raising the alarm about an event coming to the Stateline Speedway in Post Falls on Sept. 16 and 17 featuring dozens of right-wing speakers. The ReAwaken America...
‘An airplane ride of joy’: Boise based pilot set to fly Spokane girl with Leukemia back home
Spokane Quaranteam put out a request on Facebook to get Ms. E on a private jet back home and within 70 minutes the group had multiple pilots step up and volunteer.
Upcoming free microchip and vaccination clinic at Post Falls Animal Shelter
POST FALLS, Idaho – For pet owners, ensuring their furry friends are safe and healthy can come at a steep cost, one often too high to pay until it’s too late. But there’s good news for north Idaho pet owners!. The Post Falls Animal Shelter and Better...
A beautiful Labor Day forecast – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Skies are clear and there’s a lot less smoke in the air for many of us on Sunday. The Labor Day holiday is looking good too, with some normal September temperatures and another day of acceptable air quality for many. A cold front is moving in...
'God bless her': Terminally ill five-year-old girl lands in Spokane to spend her final days at home
SPOKANE, Wash. — A little girl's last wish came true as a jet touched down at Felts Field Friday afternoon. "This whole experience has rocked me to my core. I don't know how else to explain it," Spokane Quaranteam's Rick Clark said. The five-year-old girl we know only as...
Washington councilor wants to talk about $24.3M expenditure on homeless
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart doesn’t believe 30 days to come up with a plan to move more than 600 people out of a homeless camp on state land was enough time to address the concerns of residents and government leaders alike. He has...
5-year-old’s last request made possible by Spokane Quaranteam
SPOKANE, Wash. — While most five-year-olds are starting school, Ms. E is fighting to come back home. For the past year, she’s been in Houston, battling leukemia. On Wednesday, she and her family got the news that it’s terminal. To get her back home as soon as...
Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
Cocolalla couple spins way to big win
Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
Pig Out in the Park is back! Here’s a guide to getting your grub on
SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park is back in Riverfront Park for the next six days!. There will be 55 food booths, 250 menu items, free live music and much more. If you plan on stopping by, here’s what you can expect to eat, starting with some longtime favorites:
Spokane Doesn’t Suck, Really
This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.Like any city, Spokane is more than what little outsiders like myself might know. Spokane is more than Murphy’s future “New World Order” in the zombie series, Z Nation, more than the set of Macklemore’s Downtown, and more than the curse put on it in 1986 by a self-proclaimed Romani leader after an illegal police raid on his property.It is also more than just Washington’s second-largest city and more than its complicated past. Spokane is an accessible city that balances the outdoor world with a...
Body found near Girl Scouts office in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said they are investigating after a body was found near the Girl Scouts office in west central Spokane on Monday morning. Police told KHQ that they have cleared the scene near North Ash and West Maxwell and are continuing to investigate. The found body is now in custody of the Spokane County Medical Examiner, who will release the identity.
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion
COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
They're back: Jehovah's Witnesses knocking on doors again
COEUR d'ALENE — Kootenai County Jehovah's Witnesses are resuming their trademark door-to-door ministry after two and a half years. The move marks the restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the United States. Kingdom Halls were reopened April...
Panhandle Health District warns public of dangerous algae bloom in local lakes
HAYDEN, Idaho.–If you’re headed to Spirit Lake or Lake Cocolalla to cool off this Labor Day weekend, you may need to be careful. Harmful algae has been detected in the lakes and now the Panhandle Health District is sounding the alarm. Amanda Ackerman says she decided to visit...
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
