Annual Labor Day Festival and Parade in Chapin
CHAPIN, SC (WOLO)– The annual Chapin Labor Day Festival and Parade is set for this holiday weekend. Sunday night at 7pm you can catch a a concert featuring Maddie Rean Band and more on Beaufort Street. And on Monday September 5, 20202 it’s the annual Chapin Labor Day Parade...
Have you seen her? Family of missing Columbia mother pleading for answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a Midlands woman is pleading for answers after she went missing from her Aiken County home weeks ago. Krystal Anderson, a Columbia native, disappeared on August. 20. The search has been an emotional one, her sister Shadira Smothers said, as the investigation stretches...
Student, faculty member found dead on South Carolina campus
The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
On Patrol: Live starring Richland deputies sued by A&E, calling it a 'blatant rip-off'
COLUMBIA — While cameras follow some Richland deputies for On Patrol: Live, A&E Television Networks is suing the show's producers for copyright infringement. A&E's lawsuit calls the recently aired live police show a "blatant rip-off" of the network's own Live PD, saying it is filmed under the same format with many of the same hosts and participating law enforcement departments.
Coroner identifies body discovered at USC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
Lexington grocery store KJ's Market to close this month, selling off inventory
LEXINGTON — The KJ's Market grocery store on U.S. 1 in Lexington is set to close, with a liquidation sale already underway. The store, at 4360 Augusta Road, will close Sept. 17, according to an employee. The store is hosting a sale with 25 percent off most items that...
SLED investigating two on-campus deaths at USC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Update, 12:45 p.m. — State Law Enforcement Division agents were requested Friday to investigate two on-campus deaths at the University of South Carolina. Officials say the two incidents appear to be unrelated. No further details are available at this time as SLED investigates. __________________________
Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting
LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School teacher arrested on campus Friday
49-year-old Thomas "Russ" Schneider, of Grovetown, is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
Chandra Cave, Larry Johnson Jr. united in marriage
Chandra Cave of Barnwell and Larry Johnson Jr. of Blackville were united in marriage on July 23, 2022 at Barnwell First Baptist Church. The Rev. Benjamin F. Cave officiated.
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified one of two bodies found on the University of South Carolina’s campus. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, was found dead Friday around 8:30 a.m. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.
Richland County coroner identifies one UofSC victim found dead on campus
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is confirming the name of the body discovered at the University Of South Carolina. The body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. According to Coroner Rutherford, the body was discovered on Friday, September 2, 2022, around 8:30 am. The...
Person wanted for shoplifting from a Lexington Publix
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police says it needs your help identifying someone they believe shoplifted from a Lexington Publix. Officials say the person (pictured above) was seen on camera taking multiple items from the Publix. If you have any information, contact Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514, or email at...
Check your wallet, a six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina
A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was recently sold in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Now the search is on for the person who bought the Palmetto Cash 5 game at a gas station/convenience store, lottery officials said Monday in a news release. The winning numbers —...
Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
Analysis: South Carolina handles Georgia State in season opener despite offensive struggles
South Carolina opened its second season under head coach Shane Beamer with a win, beating Georgia State 35-14. After a scoreless first quarter, South Carolina got on the board early in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back MarShawn Lloyd. The redshirt sophomore had two touchdowns on the day, including a 16-yard touchdown catch. Lloyd tallied 61 total yards in the opener.
