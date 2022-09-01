ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Annual Labor Day Festival and Parade in Chapin

CHAPIN, SC (WOLO)– The annual Chapin Labor Day Festival and Parade is set for this holiday weekend. Sunday night at 7pm you can catch a a concert featuring Maddie Rean Band and more on Beaufort Street. And on Monday September 5, 20202 it’s the annual Chapin Labor Day Parade...
CHAPIN, SC
WIS-TV

Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
WAGENER, SC
The Post and Courier

On Patrol: Live starring Richland deputies sued by A&E, calling it a 'blatant rip-off'

COLUMBIA — While cameras follow some Richland deputies for On Patrol: Live, A&E Television Networks is suing the show's producers for copyright infringement. A&E's lawsuit calls the recently aired live police show a "blatant rip-off" of the network's own Live PD, saying it is filmed under the same format with many of the same hosts and participating law enforcement departments.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies body discovered at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
CENTERVILLE, SC
wpde.com

SLED investigating two on-campus deaths at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Update, 12:45 p.m. — State Law Enforcement Division agents were requested Friday to investigate two on-campus deaths at the University of South Carolina. Officials say the two incidents appear to be unrelated. No further details are available at this time as SLED investigates. __________________________
COLUMBIA, SC
The Richmond Observer

Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting

LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
LEXINGTON, SC
WMBF

Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified one of two bodies found on the University of South Carolina’s campus. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, was found dead Friday around 8:30 a.m. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Person wanted for shoplifting from a Lexington Publix

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police says it needs your help identifying someone they believe shoplifted from a Lexington Publix. Officials say the person (pictured above) was seen on camera taking multiple items from the Publix. If you have any information, contact Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514, or email at...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
USC Gamecock

Analysis: South Carolina handles Georgia State in season opener despite offensive struggles

South Carolina opened its second season under head coach Shane Beamer with a win, beating Georgia State 35-14. After a scoreless first quarter, South Carolina got on the board early in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back MarShawn Lloyd. The redshirt sophomore had two touchdowns on the day, including a 16-yard touchdown catch. Lloyd tallied 61 total yards in the opener.
COLUMBIA, SC

