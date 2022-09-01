Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Iraq plans on buying more wheat to boost local flour production - ministry
DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Iraq’s trade ministry said it plans to import more wheat for local flour production to decrease dependence on more expensive imported flour, the country's state grain buying agency said late on Saturday. The trade ministry is to "adopt new mechanisms" of wheat buying, the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Argentina offers exchange-rate sweetener to boost soy exports
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa announced new incentives beginning on Monday for soybean farmers to sell more of their stock by accessing a better exchange rate, in a bid to boost exports and hard currency reserves. The Sunday announcement covers incentives that are set...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine dispatches its biggest grain convoy of U.N. deal so far - ministry
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine said it had dispatched its biggest convoy of grain vessels under a U.N.-brokered deal so far after 13 ships set sail from its ports on Sunday carrying 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products to foreign markets. The cargo bound for eight countries was loaded at the...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Agriculture Online
Strategie Grains cuts EU sunseed forecast, raises rapeseed outlook
PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains cut its forecasts for this year's European Union sunflower seed and soybean crops, citing damage inflicted by recent dry and hot weather, while raising its rapeseed outlook thanks to a better than expected harvest. In an oilseed report, the consultancy lowered by nearly...
Agriculture Online
Argentina farmers say soy FX boost a 'patch' but fails to solve issue
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's farmers said Monday that the government's decision to improve the exchange rate for soybeans exported in September is a temporary "patch" that will likely boost sales of the crop during the month, but fails to solve root issues. Market speculation and fluctuation between...
Agriculture Online
Turkey can be facilitator on Ukraine nuclear plant, Erdogan tells Putin
ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that his country can play a facilitator role regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, his office said on Saturday. The two leaders also discussed developments regarding Ukrainian grain exports and expressed...
Agriculture Online
Transport group CMA CGM launches $1.5 bln energy fund
PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French transport giant CMA CGM is creating a five-year investment fund of 1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion) aimed at accelerating its energy transition in shipping and logistics, it said on Sunday. The fund will support industrial production of new fuels and low-emission transport solutions across...
