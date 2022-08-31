ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leamington, UT

95 Rock KKNN

Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
ABC4

Three counties test positive for avian flu, what hunters need to know

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has confirmed three additional Utah counties with the avian flu. The DWR believes the fall migration of birds caused Davis, Sanpete and Millard County to join the other six Utah counties with a positive case. Although the positive detections decreased throughout the summer months, the […]
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Fire restrictions lifted in 9 Utah counties amid heat wave

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has revoked the stage 1 fire restrictions that were placed upon nine different counties throughout the state just one day before the kick-start of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, UFI announced that the stage 1 restrictions affecting “all unincorporated private and all state lands within Rich, Cache, Box […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Daily Herald

Harmful algal blooms found in two Utah County lakes ahead of Labor Day weekend

With ideas of barbecues, music and outdoor recreation on the mind this Labor Day, Utah County residents are encouraged to keep cautious near two bodies of water. The Utah Division of Water Quality issued a warning advisory for Utah Lake’s Lindon Marina, Saratoga Springs Marina and Lincoln Marina, as well as Utah Lake State Park, Sandy Beach and Provo Bay.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

World-renowned Provo cardiologist retires, heads to Cambodia

He has travelled throughout the world helping those who are literally heart-sick, but it will be his coworkers in Building C at Provo’s Revere Health center that will feel a bit heart-broken Friday when Dr. Chun Hwang says good-bye and hello to retirement — sort of. Hwang’s career...
Pyramid

RaYnbow Collective prepares for Provo pride event Saturday

On Saturday, the second annual Back to School Pride Night will bring a little color to Kiwanis Park in Provo. Back to School Pride Night will begin at 10:30 a.m. with speakers and poster making in the park before a pride march at 11 a.m. Marchers will walk around the block with the entire route being just under a mile long.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Woman, man accused of stealing trailer from Eagle Mountain storage lot

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman involved with a travel trailer theft in Eagle Mountain. Officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, about model year 2007, with no license plates, entered Sunset Storage & RV at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ABC4

Inmate’s death at Central Utah Correctional Facility investigated as a homicide

UTAH (ABC4) – An inmate’s death at Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison is now being investigated as a homicide. Following a medical evaluation, 62-year-old Ted Davey was pronounced dead early Sunday morning at the facility. No further details have been released on the circumstances of Davey’s death. Davey had been in prison since 2019 […]
BET

Police Say Fan Banned By BYU Does Not Appear To Have Yelled Racial Slurs During Volleyball Match

Brigham Young University is currently investigating racial slurs yelled at a Black Duke volleyball player during a match last week. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, BYU Police Lt. George Besendofer said on Tuesday (August 30) that based on an initial review of surveillance footage of the crowd, the person banned from attending university sporting events wasn’t shouting anything while the Duke player was serving.
PROVO, UT

