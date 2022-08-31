Read full article on original website
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
Three counties test positive for avian flu, what hunters need to know
UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has confirmed three additional Utah counties with the avian flu. The DWR believes the fall migration of birds caused Davis, Sanpete and Millard County to join the other six Utah counties with a positive case. Although the positive detections decreased throughout the summer months, the […]
Fire restrictions lifted in 9 Utah counties amid heat wave
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has revoked the stage 1 fire restrictions that were placed upon nine different counties throughout the state just one day before the kick-start of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, UFI announced that the stage 1 restrictions affecting “all unincorporated private and all state lands within Rich, Cache, Box […]
Daily Herald
Harmful algal blooms found in two Utah County lakes ahead of Labor Day weekend
With ideas of barbecues, music and outdoor recreation on the mind this Labor Day, Utah County residents are encouraged to keep cautious near two bodies of water. The Utah Division of Water Quality issued a warning advisory for Utah Lake’s Lindon Marina, Saratoga Springs Marina and Lincoln Marina, as well as Utah Lake State Park, Sandy Beach and Provo Bay.
World-renowned Provo cardiologist retires, heads to Cambodia
He has travelled throughout the world helping those who are literally heart-sick, but it will be his coworkers in Building C at Provo’s Revere Health center that will feel a bit heart-broken Friday when Dr. Chun Hwang says good-bye and hello to retirement — sort of. Hwang’s career...
kjzz.com
Concerned mother takes upon herself to raise awareness at dangerous Lehi intersection
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A concerned mother in Utah County is taking it upon herself to raise awareness about what she sees as a dangerous intersection. Cintya Perez said her son had a close call while walking home from school on Monday in Lehi, crossing 2100 North at 3600 West.
Who invented the CTR ring? A brief history
The CTR ring has its roots in the Primary program. Now the ring has become a symbol for Latter-day Saints everywhere.
RaYnbow Collective prepares for Provo pride event Saturday
On Saturday, the second annual Back to School Pride Night will bring a little color to Kiwanis Park in Provo. Back to School Pride Night will begin at 10:30 a.m. with speakers and poster making in the park before a pride march at 11 a.m. Marchers will walk around the block with the entire route being just under a mile long.
KSLTV
Woman, man accused of stealing trailer from Eagle Mountain storage lot
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman involved with a travel trailer theft in Eagle Mountain. Officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, about model year 2007, with no license plates, entered Sunset Storage & RV at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
ksl.com
2nd man was in vehicle shot by officers at American Fork Walmart, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police have confirmed that a car that was involved in a police shooting and was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this month had not one, but two men inside it, and both have since been taken into custody. On Aug. 9, American...
Inmate’s death at Central Utah Correctional Facility investigated as a homicide
UTAH (ABC4) – An inmate’s death at Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison is now being investigated as a homicide. Following a medical evaluation, 62-year-old Ted Davey was pronounced dead early Sunday morning at the facility. No further details have been released on the circumstances of Davey’s death. Davey had been in prison since 2019 […]
Opinion: The BYU-Duke volleyball game and Jeffrey R. Holland’s timeless advice
The racist slurs thrown out by a spectator at the BYU-Duke volleyball game shows that some need to reread Elder Jeffrey R. Holland’s 40-year-old advice on standing up against evil.
University of South Carolina cancels basketball games with BYU
The defending NCAA women's basketball champions have opted out of playing against Brigham Young University this upcoming season.
ESPN
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley details decision to cancel series with BYU, did not want players in line for verbal abuse
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- South Carolina's Dawn Staley said she did not want her players in line for any verbal abuse at BYU, which is why she chose to call off the schools' home-and-home series. When Staley heard the account of Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson's experience at BYU -- Richardson...
FPI Predicts BYU-Baylor, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total
FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022
BET
Police Say Fan Banned By BYU Does Not Appear To Have Yelled Racial Slurs During Volleyball Match
Brigham Young University is currently investigating racial slurs yelled at a Black Duke volleyball player during a match last week. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, BYU Police Lt. George Besendofer said on Tuesday (August 30) that based on an initial review of surveillance footage of the crowd, the person banned from attending university sporting events wasn’t shouting anything while the Duke player was serving.
BYU’s ‘Love One Another’ T-shirts return at the school’s latest volleyball match
The Cougars wore the shirts during warmups prior to their match against Utah State on Thursday night.
Gunnison prison inmate asked for new cellmate. He didn’t get one, now he’s dead
Ted Davey — an arborist who worked in the tree-trimming business — was finishing a sentence for multiple driving under the influence charges when he was killed.
