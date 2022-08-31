Rev. Donald Ruppert, passed into eternal life Aug. 23 at the age of 75. He was born June 1, 1947 in Yoakum to Herbert and Annie (Friedel) Ruppert. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1965 and attended Baldwin Business College where he studied business and accounting. He worked the next five years for Tex Tan Leather Company as credit manager and assistant comptroller. During this time, he was actively involved in the parish activities at St. Joseph Catholic Church, coordinating the religious education program, was the first Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist appointed in a parish following Vatican Council II, and was active in the Legion of Mary. He served as secretary-treasurer for Yoakum Rotary Club. In 1973, he left his position with Tex Tan and began studies for the priesthood in the Archdiocese of San Antonio. He attended St. Mary's University and Oblate School of Theology in San Antonio and was ordained to the priesthood in St. Joseph Church in Yoakum on Jan. 20, 1978. He served in parishes of St. Ann and St. Luke in San Antonio. In April 1980, he was appointed Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Victory Church in Victoria. When the new Diocese of Victoria was established in 1982, Bishop Charles Grahmann asked Father Ruppert to serve as his priest-secretary and finance officer of the diocese. In November of 1984, he was appointed pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria where he served until 1996; he was then appointed pastor at Holy Cross parish in East Bernard where he served until he retired to Yoakum in 2019.

YOAKUM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO