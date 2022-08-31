Read full article on original website
Related
lavacacountytoday.com
Agnes Kouba Roznovsky
Agnes Kouba Roznovsky, 86, of Hallettsville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. She was born in Moulton on June 13, 1936 to Jim and Bessie Simper Kouba. On July 12, 1954, she married Judge Wilbert “Peanut” Roznovsky Sr. in Moulton. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of...
lavacacountytoday.com
Rev. Donald Ruppert
Rev. Donald Ruppert, passed into eternal life Aug. 23 at the age of 75. He was born June 1, 1947 in Yoakum to Herbert and Annie (Friedel) Ruppert. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1965 and attended Baldwin Business College where he studied business and accounting. He worked the next five years for Tex Tan Leather Company as credit manager and assistant comptroller. During this time, he was actively involved in the parish activities at St. Joseph Catholic Church, coordinating the religious education program, was the first Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist appointed in a parish following Vatican Council II, and was active in the Legion of Mary. He served as secretary-treasurer for Yoakum Rotary Club. In 1973, he left his position with Tex Tan and began studies for the priesthood in the Archdiocese of San Antonio. He attended St. Mary's University and Oblate School of Theology in San Antonio and was ordained to the priesthood in St. Joseph Church in Yoakum on Jan. 20, 1978. He served in parishes of St. Ann and St. Luke in San Antonio. In April 1980, he was appointed Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Victory Church in Victoria. When the new Diocese of Victoria was established in 1982, Bishop Charles Grahmann asked Father Ruppert to serve as his priest-secretary and finance officer of the diocese. In November of 1984, he was appointed pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria where he served until 1996; he was then appointed pastor at Holy Cross parish in East Bernard where he served until he retired to Yoakum in 2019.
lavacacountytoday.com
Oil tank battery fire north of Hallettsville
US 77 is now open. There remains a few emergency Personel on scene. Please use caution in the area. Those in the immediate area may resume normal activity.
lavacacountytoday.com
Babe and Bubba Bingo set Sept. 10
A non-profit organization dedicated to lowering DeWitt County’s stray pet population invites readers to select their best cowboy gear for a Yellowstone-themed bingo fundraiser with thousands of dollars worth of prizes. Spay and Neuter Your Pet DeWitt County (SNYPD) will host the second annual Babe and Bubba Bingo at...
Comments / 0