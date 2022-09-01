Read full article on original website
PC gamers can now grab an open world classic for free on Steam
Mafia has been made available as a free game on Steam, for those who missed out on this classic, in celebration of its 20th anniversary on PC. For the uninitiated, Mafia is an open world third-person shooter with a compelling storyline that’ll keep you hooked. Thanks to that, and...
Our highest-reviewed game of 2022 so far is immediately on Game Pass
Half Mermaid, the three-person studio led by FMV maestro Sam Barlow, released its latest game today. It's called Immortality, and like Barlow's past games, it's a live action video adventure in which players steer the storytelling by watching mysterious scenes out of order. We gave it a glowing 95% (opens in new tab) in our review, calling it Barlow's "best, most thought-provoking game yet." That's literally all I want to know about a story-heavy game before giving it a shot myself.
One Unfortunate Elden Ring Player Comes Close To Defeating The Godskin Duo, One Of The Game’s Most Challenging Bosses, Only To Be Let Down
Everybody in the gaming community, fans, creators, and critics has praised Elden Ring for exceeding their expectations. As a result, numerous media outlets and experts deem the FromSoftware game the strongest contender for Game of the Year accolades. Additionally,. Elden Ring, the best-selling Game in 2022, is still a commercial...
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
PlayStation Plus Finally Adding More Classic Games
Sony has revealed that it will finally be adding a number of additional games to the classics catalog that is available via PlayStation Plus. Ever since Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this summer to include classic PlayStation titles from the past, subscribers have made it known that they want to see more games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP added to the service. Fortunately, Sony seems to have heard that outcry as PS Plus is finally getting a decent slate of classic additions later in September.
Controversial Steam Developer Removed from Store After Latest Outburst
A developer known more for its outbursts on Steam rather than the games it created has been removed from Valve's platform entirely following a transphobic post masquerading as a set of patch notes. Domina, the game most closely associated with developer Dolphin Barn Incorporated, is no longer sold on Steam following a ban which removed the developer from its own forums. The developer's only other game on Steam has been affected by this as well and is no longer sold either.
Y'all know about these huge lists of free, open-source game clones, right?
There are lots of classic favorites out there in free games land. It might surprise you to learn that there are very many free games that don't fit the modern free-to-play model. I say that because every time somebody posts a link to some impressive, public, open-source game project that minutely recreates some abandoned classic people seem shocked.
Classic PS1 RPG Franchise Potentially Making Comeback
A beloved RPG franchise that first began on the original PlayStation all the way back in 1996 might finally be making a comeback on new platforms. In recent years, a number of retro titles that are synonymous with PS1 have been returning in one way or another. For instance, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which is a strategy game that came to PS1, is getting a new version called Tactics Ogre Reborn later this fall. And while that's just one example of this trend, it looks like a former Konami RPG is the next that could be making a grand return.
2022 Video Game Release Date Schedule: The Biggest Titles Still to Come
The last month has seen a trickle of noteworthy games hit store shelves: Saint's Row, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and, on Friday, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake. That trickle will soon become more of a flood, as the final three months of the year are the most eventful of the year. There's God of War: Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, new Pokemon games, and much more.
Genshin Impact 3.0 is better than most open-world games and it's totally free
Genshin Impact's Sumeru region alone can go toe-to-toe with entire open-world games
Nintendo 64 game that we all loved is now worth nearly $7,000
Even if it's nowhere near the world record held by 1987's The Legend of Zelda, which sold for €730,000 at auction, this little nugget is getting more valuable. Retro games are worth their weight in gold (at least some of them) It's time to dust off your old game...
Some Diablo Immortal players now have negative Eternal Orbs values after Blizzard cracks down on third-party site usage
Diablo Immortal is one of Blizzard’s hottest mobile free-to-play games, allowing players to take on a hero in the Diablo universe. Like other free live-service games, Diablo Immortal makes all of its money from players who buy in-game currencies or bundles. But many users who went through third-party sites to get cheaper Eternal Orbs are now seeing their accounts going into Orb debt.
New Xbox Game Pass Tier, Pricing Info Revealed
Following a leak that suggested a new Xbox Game Pass tier was on the way, Microsoft has gone ahead and confirmed that news by unveiling "Game Pass Friends & Family." This new tier effectively adds an expanded account sharing option for Xbox Game Pass subscribers which allows for up to four different people to be added to one subscription for a total of five Xbox Game Pass accounts including your own. Pricing info has also been revealed for this new Xbox Game Pass tier, though its availability is currently limited.
Gamer Puts Possibly the Largest Video Game Collection Up for Sale on eBay, Wants Nearly $1-Million
A French gamer has put what could quite possibly be the largest video game collection seen in years up for sale on eBay, and they want nearly $1,000,000 USD (€984,000). Sure, this may be the ‘Buy it Now’ price, but someone who wants to kick start their collection just might pull the trigger on this lot, especially since it includes around 2,400 consoles.
Apparently X-Men '97 Using The Original Marvel Series' Classic Theme Wasn't Cheap
X-Men ’97 will include the original theme music from the classic Marvel series, but being able to do this didn’t come cheap.
Labor Day sales live: all the biggest PS5, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch deals
Labor Day sales are here, and we're rounding up all the biggest gaming discounts on everything from PS5 to Nintendo Switch.
A new PS5 model just dropped – but won't solve the console's biggest problem
A lighter PS5 revision has just launched in Australia, shaving precious grams off of Sony's weighty flagship console. The PS5 is a notoriously heavy bit of kit, but these latest revisions have trimmed some of the fat. The new PS5 disc version weighs in at 3.9kg, weighing in at 300g lighter than 2021's revised console. Meanwhile, the PS5 Digital Edition comes in at 3.4kg – that's 200g lighter than the previous digital revision.
Disney+ Teases Major X-Men Announcement in New Post
Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Marvel fans are gearing up for the long-awaited arrival of the X-Men. Sadly, there wasn't any mention at all about the beloved group of mutants at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, which led fans to believe that the X-Men announcement could either be in the D23 Expo or Disney+ Day.
