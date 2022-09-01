A beloved RPG franchise that first began on the original PlayStation all the way back in 1996 might finally be making a comeback on new platforms. In recent years, a number of retro titles that are synonymous with PS1 have been returning in one way or another. For instance, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which is a strategy game that came to PS1, is getting a new version called Tactics Ogre Reborn later this fall. And while that's just one example of this trend, it looks like a former Konami RPG is the next that could be making a grand return.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO