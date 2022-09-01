Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
toofab.com
50 Cent Claims Beyonce Confronted Him In Defense of Jay-Z: 'I Was Like, 'Oh S---'
"And I'm like, 'Wait, what is you doing?'" Beyonce Knowles has definitely got her husband Jay-Z's back, this according to 50 Cent -- who claims he was confronted by Bey in defense of her man. During an interview on The Breakfast Club on Friday, the rapper said she "jumped out"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Brittany Renner Defends Dating Younger Men By Mentioning Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Age Gap
Her hot takes have often caused viral moments on social media and Brittany Renner's conversation with the Tonight's Conversation podcast isn't any different. The social media personality is the mother of a son that she shares a son with PJ Washington, an NBA player who is currently with the Charlotte Hornets. The ex-couple reportedly met while Washington was in college and according to The Sun, he was 18 when she was 26.
The 2022 MTV VMAs Were a Nightmare Packed with Johnny Depp, Nicki Minaj, and Bored Apes
This year’s MTV Video Music Awards show was long and terribly short on thrills—save Taylor Swift, who tried her best to save the night. The annual nightmare known at the MTV Video Music Awards have come and gone, but the repercussions are still being felt the world over. What we all just endured was darker than any of us could’ve imagined. But fearless, intrepid journalism is all about wading through that darkness to uncover whatever small spots of light may be enshrouded therein. That’s why The Daily Beast took on the daunting task of watching all 50—sorry, all three—hours of the 2022 VMAs: to hopefully find something worth raving about.
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
Steve Harvey Says Kelis Messed Up A Potential Business Deal By Complaining About Beyoncé Sampling Her
Steve Harvey addressed the feud between Kelis and Beyoncé surrounding the brief “Milkshake” sample that has since been pulled from Bey’s new Renaissance album, on his radio show. “I don’t even understand,” Harvey said in response to Kelis’ issue with unknowingly being included on the album....
hotnewhiphop.com
Taye Diggs Gets Sentimental About Apryl Jones: "Somehow She's Next To Me"
They are a couple who quietly build upon their romance without the input of the public, and now, fans of Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have enjoyed seeing them together. The pair have been entertaining social media with their goofy posts, and although the award-winning actor has been questioned about their relationship in interviews, he's brushed it off in order to keep the intimate details of their personal lives to themselves. However, he did emerge on Instagram with a touching, yet funny, post about the love he has for Jones.
Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever
Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years
Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native's bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled […]
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Elite Daily
Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?
Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split
Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over. Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.
Viral Interview Has Fans Saying Tyra Banks Is the Reason Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore
Tyra Banks definitely had a 'different' interview for the Bey Hive. Here's what Beyoncé fans are saying about a viral video clip of the 'Renaissance' artist.
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children
Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
‘This Is Not A Joke’: Kanye West Refuses To Apologize For Selling Yeezy Clothing Out Of ‘Trash Bags’
Kanye West became frustrated after being questioned about his decision to sell his Yeezy Gap clothing line out ‘trash bags,’ Radar has learned.On Thursday, Kanye appeared for a quick interview with Fox News’ Eric Shawn at the Gap store in New York. Over the past couple of days, Kanye has been getting criticized after a photo of his clothing being sold out of oversized black bags went viral. “This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t...
