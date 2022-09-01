Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Best reactions to the season 6 premiere of ‘Rick and Morty’
The sixth season of Rick and Morty has just begun on Netflix, and the reactions are priceless. After the jaw dropping finale in season 5 which led to the destruction of countless universe’s and Evil Morty’s escape, Rick Sanchez is back to wreak havoc with Morty. The latest...
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
RELATED PEOPLE
thebrag.com
House of the Dragon: Episode 3 Recap
House of the Dragon has thrown us back into the world of Westeros and the fight for power has never been so desperate, as all the different players make their moves to get closer to the Iron Throne. HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon takes us back...
thebrag.com
Leaked texts between Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf show no bad blood
Over the last few weeks, a savage rivalry has been painted in the media between former Don’t Worry Darling stars, Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf. However, a series of texts that have allegedly leaked between the two actors appear to show that they have a friendly relationship. Florence Pugh...
thebrag.com
Kevin Bacon joins viral ‘It’s Corn’ trend
Kevin Bacon has added some star power to the viral ‘It’s Corn’ phenomenon, picking up his guitar for a… corny… rendition of the song. In a video posted to Instagram, the actor performed an acoustic cover of the song, soulfully singing the annoyingly catchy lyrics while strumming his guitar with a corn on the cob.
thebrag.com
Elon Musk gives his opinion on Amazon’s ‘The Rings of Power’
Elon Musk takes to Twitter to complain about a strong female lead in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to give his opinion on Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. His sentiments rang of neck-bearded, Youtube essayist, gamer-gate era rhetoric. The same talking points that have now translated into the contemporary “manosphere” that exists across multiple online platforms and regularly gives rise to misogynistic figures such as the most recent example of Andrew Tate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebrag.com
The Veronicas shockingly announce solo careers
Fans of The Veronicas have been rocked today by the unexpected news that the siblings are both going solo. It all saved when the pop duo’s official Instagram account was completely wiped, leaving behind just a cryptic bio. “Love knows not its own depth, until the hour of separation,” it read.
thebrag.com
Revealed: The 15 unbelievable songs triple j offered The Wiggles for ‘Like A Version’
In 2021, triple j’s Hottest 100 had possibly its oddest but most popular winner ever when The Wiggles took out the coveted top spot. They achieved the honour thanks to their incredible ‘Like A Version’ cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’, making it the first ‘Like A Version’ to reach number one on the Hottest 100 countdown.
thebrag.com
Get To Know: Sydney’s singular electro-pop star HANDSOME
It’s been a little while since HANDSOME released her excellent EP BLAME, and now its title track has been given a shimmering remix by St. South. The Perth artist puts their own spin on the track, brushing it with bubblier production and adding glistening, distorted vocals. “I’m so excited...
thebrag.com
Watch previously unseen footage of a classic Led Zeppelin show
Previously unseen footage of a famous Led Zeppelin show has been made available to watch for the first time in over 50 years. As per Classic Rock, Led Zeppelin fan Eddie Vincent made the incredibly discovery after originally shooting the footage at the band’s Inglewood Forum concert in Los Angeles on September 4th, 1970. Vincent smuggled his parent’s Kodak Brownie camera into the venue under his jacket, such was his ambition to capture the moment.
Comments / 0