Elon Musk takes to Twitter to complain about a strong female lead in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to give his opinion on Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. His sentiments rang of neck-bearded, Youtube essayist, gamer-gate era rhetoric. The same talking points that have now translated into the contemporary “manosphere” that exists across multiple online platforms and regularly gives rise to misogynistic figures such as the most recent example of Andrew Tate.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 HOURS AGO