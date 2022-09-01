Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) stock price rose around 1.5x from $42 in 2017 end to around $64 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its revenue per share and P/S multiple. During this period, the company witnessed just a 4% rise in revenue, but a substantial drop in the outstanding share count helped boost the company’s revenue per share, and with a steady rise in the P/S multiple, the company’s stock price has grown. Further, over the same period, the S&P 500 returned a little less than 50%, meaning that Seagate stock managed to narrowly outperform the broader markets.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO