China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Even though SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) has lost US$146m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 1.5% over 5 years
In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), since the last five years saw the share price fall 35%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months.
Will Weakness in The Eastern Company's (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?
With its stock down 8.5% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Eastern's ROE in this article.
Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 9/5/2022
The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC (FMAO) is a small-cap value stock in...
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
What's Behind Seagate Technology Stock's Outperformance Of The Broader Markets Since 2017?
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) stock price rose around 1.5x from $42 in 2017 end to around $64 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its revenue per share and P/S multiple. During this period, the company witnessed just a 4% rise in revenue, but a substantial drop in the outstanding share count helped boost the company’s revenue per share, and with a steady rise in the P/S multiple, the company’s stock price has grown. Further, over the same period, the S&P 500 returned a little less than 50%, meaning that Seagate stock managed to narrowly outperform the broader markets.
These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Crypto Stocks Deserve Attention Right Now
The crypto market lost about $2 trillion this year in a debacle that left investors to pick up the pieces from whatever is left of the alternate currencies. However, there are a few trends that are making optimists hold on for dear life (HODL), as meme stock investors would say. Beneath the rubble are three stocks that are poised to benefit once the ongoing crypto winter is over: Block, Riot Blockchain, and PayPal.
3 Buys to Beat Inflation (and the Fed!) With 10%+ Dividends
Whether you own a Treasury or the typical dividend stock these days, you're still losing money after inflation. I know what you're thinking: tell me something I don't know!. But there's a solution hiding in plain sight: closed-end funds (CEFs), a widely overlooked (and publicly traded) asset class that often throws off rich payouts of 8% or more. We'll do a deep dive into these scandalously overlooked income plays, and how they pay those big (and often monthly) dividends in a moment.
Graham Capital's Tropin says no more easy money by tracking stocks
LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kenneth Tropin, founder of the $18 billion hedge fund Graham Capital Management, said heightened economic uncertainty will make it harder to make money by tracking big stock indices. A regime change awaits hedge funds that is likely to last, Tropin, who has spearheaded Graham Capital...
