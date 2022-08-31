Read full article on original website
Related
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
TODAY.com
Christina Hall reveals she and Josh Hall exchanged vows in Hawaii wedding: ‘My dream man’
About five months after HGTV star Christina Hall married realtor Josh Hall, she and her husband got to celebrate their union and exchange vows in Hawaii. The mother of three shared the news on Instagram on Sept. 4, posting a romantic photo of herself and Hall standing among rocks along the stunning shoreline.
TODAY.com
Regina Hall shares the life event that pushed her to pursue acting
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Regina Hall joins Willie Geist for a wide-ranging discussion about her iconic films like “The Best Man,” “Scary Movie” and her new dark comedy “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” as well as the emotional event in her life that inspired her to pursue acting.Sept. 4, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
Cody Johnson on near-death moments that inspired ‘’Til You Can’t’
Country star Cody Johnson stops by TODAY and talks with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about inspirations for his newest album, “Human: The Double Album.” He also performs his platinum single “’Til You Can’t” as part of the Citi Music Series.Sept. 5, 2022.
TODAY.com
Regina Hall reveals the heartbreaking moment that helped her become a movie star
Regina Hall had her big break on the silver screen when she appeared in the 1999 comedy “The Best Man,” quickly followed by her hilarious role in 2000’s “Scary Movie,” which led to several appearances in the franchise’s subsequent additions. Hall’s most recent role...
TODAY.com
‘Twilight’ star Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison welcome 1st baby
"Twilight" star Peter Facinelli and his fiancée, Lily Anne Harrison, celebrated Labor Day by welcoming their first child together. "Happy 'Labor' Day," the 48-year-old actor wrote on Instagram under a black-and-white photo of the baby grasping his finger, tagging the birth date Sept. 5, 2022. Harrison also shared their news with the same photo on her Instagram stories.
TODAY.com
'Riverdale' star KJ Apa made a Samoan chief: 'My goal is to serve my family and my village'
KJ Apa is following in his father’s footsteps by becoming a chief in his village. On Aug. 31, 2022, the “Riverdale” star was officially granted the matai—or chief—title Savae during a ceremony held at the traditional grounds Laoa o Tamapua in Moata’a by the chiefs of his village, according to Talamua. His father, Keneti Apa, is currently a chief of the village.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
‘Fast & Furious’ star Jordana Brewster marries Mason Morfit — with a fleet of cars from the franchise
"Fast & Furious" star Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit have tied the knot, TODAY can confirm. Brewster and Morfit, an investment firm CEO, were dressed to the nines for their ceremony, with Morfit donning a classic black tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and a black bowtie seen in photos obtained by TODAY.
TODAY.com
The Weeknd ends concert early after leaving the stage mid-song
The Weeknd's concert at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles came to an abrupt end when the singer left the stage mid-song on Saturday. Video from the stadium shows music continuing to play as the stage stands empty. Performers can be seen leaving the stage. The crowd appears to sing along to the song for a few moments.
Comments / 0