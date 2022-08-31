Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
Labor Day marks end of '100 Deadliest Days' on Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Labor Day marks the end of the summer travel season for most of us, as well as what’s traditionally known as the ‘100 Deadliest Days’ on our roads. The campaign in which Utah Highway Patrol and UDOT officials partner together and...
kmyu.tv
Emergency officials warn about dangers of late-summer heat wave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer heat wave will likely stick around for much of the week, but emergency officials are asking people not to let their guard down. “This is a heat wave farther into the season than we’re used to,” said Ty Shepherd, battalion chief with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “We definitely will see more heat related and fire related calls on the medical side.”
kmyu.tv
Wanted Utah felon arrested in Nebraska after police respond to crash
PAWNEE CITY, Neb. (KUTV) — A wanted felon from Utah is once again in police custody, thanks to the Nebraska Pawnee County Sheriff's Office. His picture was shared on Facebook by the sheriff's office, who also announced that they were responding to a "double fatality" at the campground where he was discovered.
kmyu.tv
Utah launching first of its kind suicide prevention playbook
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just over six months after a man saved the life of another man, the state of Utah released the first playbook of its kind to prevent suicide. 91% of Utahns report they've been impacted by suicide, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Comments / 0