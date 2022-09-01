ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
RideApart

A Crated 1995 BMW R 100 GS Sold At Auction For $47,250 USD

In 1995, this particular BMW R 100 GS left its factory in Germany destined for Alberta, Canada, where it would remain nearly undisturbed in its crate for 27 years. On November 2021, it was sold to a buyer based in New York, it was sold at auction this year for a staggering $47,250 USD on Bring a Trailer.
BUYING CARS
RideApart

BMW Motorrad India Commences Deliveries Of G 310 RR Sportbike

Back in June, 2022, BMW Motorrad released teasers of what could quite possibly be its most exciting small-displacement mode, the G 310 RR sportbike. Thanks to its partnership with Indian motorcycle manufacturer TVS, BMW is able to market the G 310 series of bikes, which up until now consisted of the R naked bike and GS adventure bike, across the world at a rather competitive price point.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Home Delivery#Japan Post#Vehicles#Aidea S Aa Cargo#Japanese
RideApart

MotoGP Front Tires: Stressed Beyond Belief According To Michelin

In an interview conducted by Motociclismo, Piero Taramasso, Michelin’s track manager, mentioned several key findings in the sport relating to tires, specifically the front. Most normal folk will find that their rear tires wear out much quicker than their fronts, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in the fastest two-wheeled league in the world.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy