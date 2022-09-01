KTM’s Duke range of street bikes is a favorite among motorcyclists around the world—myself included. Having owned two Dukes so far, I understand why this is so. KTM, despite not having the best track record when it comes to reliability, really does take its slogan “Ready To Race” very seriously, and its bikes always have an edge over the competition. The same is true, even for its smallest Duke in the global market, the 200.

