Want a Z900RS? How About A Kawasaki Coffee Set Instead?
You can’t have cafe racers without coffee, right? It’s also safe to assume that many cafe racers were built on the back of caffeinated craftsmen too, right? Or is that reaching a little too deep into the cultural cookie jar? Either way, you can’t take away “cafe” from “cafe racer,” and it’s likely that Kawasaki made that connection with its new initiative, the “Outdoor Coffee Set Gift Campaign.”
A Crated 1995 BMW R 100 GS Sold At Auction For $47,250 USD
In 1995, this particular BMW R 100 GS left its factory in Germany destined for Alberta, Canada, where it would remain nearly undisturbed in its crate for 27 years. On November 2021, it was sold to a buyer based in New York, it was sold at auction this year for a staggering $47,250 USD on Bring a Trailer.
BMW Motorrad India Commences Deliveries Of G 310 RR Sportbike
Back in June, 2022, BMW Motorrad released teasers of what could quite possibly be its most exciting small-displacement mode, the G 310 RR sportbike. Thanks to its partnership with Indian motorcycle manufacturer TVS, BMW is able to market the G 310 series of bikes, which up until now consisted of the R naked bike and GS adventure bike, across the world at a rather competitive price point.
Polini Has A New Control Module For Vespa And Piaggio 50cc Motors
For your scooter performance mods, Polini’s got a wealth of options in its catalog. The latest in its lineup of offerings is a new Engine Control Module (ECM) that is specific to Piaggio Vespa and Liberty 50 models. Polini’s one of the premier aftermarket parts providers for scooters, for...
Mimoto’s Service Gives You Parking For Your Bike And Gear
I’ll be one of the first to admit that commuting to work with a motorcycle is both glamorous and tedious. Yes, you will look cool pulling up to your office or the public parking lots on your tricked-out toy, but all that protective gear has to go somewhere. Even...
KTM India Rolls Out New Dark Silver Metallic Colorway For 200 Duke
KTM’s Duke range of street bikes is a favorite among motorcyclists around the world—myself included. Having owned two Dukes so far, I understand why this is so. KTM, despite not having the best track record when it comes to reliability, really does take its slogan “Ready To Race” very seriously, and its bikes always have an edge over the competition. The same is true, even for its smallest Duke in the global market, the 200.
MotoGP Front Tires: Stressed Beyond Belief According To Michelin
In an interview conducted by Motociclismo, Piero Taramasso, Michelin’s track manager, mentioned several key findings in the sport relating to tires, specifically the front. Most normal folk will find that their rear tires wear out much quicker than their fronts, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in the fastest two-wheeled league in the world.
Top Mountain Motorcycle Museum Bounced Back After Massive Fire
After a huge fire swept through the building, the Austrian moto museum in the mountains bounces back with more plans to rebuild and grow. It’s been nearly two years since the Top Mountain Motorcycle Museum fire. The ordeal destroyed over 200 historic, rare, and nigh irreplaceable motorcycles. Only a few pieces from the collection survived which included a group of 53 Indian motorcycles, a Vincent Black Shadow, and a Brough Superior which belonged to George Brough. Luckily, no one was injured or hurt in the fire, however, a significant chunk of motorcycle history was lost in that unfortunate incident, which also left the Scheiber brothers devastated as a result.
