ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Australia's LEDC Taps Schneider’s Prefabricated, Certified Edge Data Centre Infra

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced that Leading Edge Data Centres (LEDC) will be utilizing Schneider Electric’s prefabricated, certified edge data centre technology to drive faster and more reliable connectivity for regional Australians. Looking for sustainable, agile solutions to meet the company’s...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Foqus TV Selects Setplex OTT Platform to Deliver IPTV-based Services

Setplex, a leading provider of flexible, end-to-end solutions for OTT service providers, announced that it was selected by Foqus TV to deliver IPTV-based music and entertainment content, leveraging its NORA middleware and recommendation engine. Utilizing the Setplex end-to-end OTT platform, Foqus TV will be able to offer and scale a...
TV & VIDEOS
thefastmode.com

Singapore's M1 Launches Cloud Gaming Service 'Zolaz'

M1, one of Singapore’s leading Mobile Network Operators (MNO), announced that it is launching Zolaz, a cloud gaming subscription service that allows customers to play anywhere, anytime and on any device. Zolaz caters to both mid-core and casual gamers with an “all-you-can-play” on-demand gaming experience. Subscribers will gain instant...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#5g#Software Design#Csp#Agnosticism
thefastmode.com

Nokia, Eurofiber Group Partner to Accelerate Fiber Roll Out in Europe

Nokia announced the signature of a frame agreement with Eurofiber Group, the leading supplier and operator of Open Network infrastructure in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany. The scope includes multi country DWDM roll out, datacenter switching and multiple other areas to increase Eurofiber Open Network footprint. This agreement, covering...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Expereo Appoints New General Counsel & SVP of Enterprise Sales

The world’s leading provider of managed network solutions, Expereo welcomes Sujata Kukreja, General Counsel and Scott Zarriello, SVP Enterprise Sales into its ranks. Both recent appointments come as part of a continued global investment strategy to further tailor solutions and experiences to all regions based on customer demand, while maintaining the same best-in-class service around the world.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Optus' New Network Pulse Empowers Customers with Performance Visibility

Optus has launched its latest Optus Living Network innovation, Optus Network Pulse, a new interactive feature that empowers customers to visualise and understand their own experience on the Optus mobile network or their home or public WiFi at all times. This unique feature ushers in a new era of radical...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy