thefastmode.com
Australia's LEDC Taps Schneider’s Prefabricated, Certified Edge Data Centre Infra
Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced that Leading Edge Data Centres (LEDC) will be utilizing Schneider Electric’s prefabricated, certified edge data centre technology to drive faster and more reliable connectivity for regional Australians. Looking for sustainable, agile solutions to meet the company’s...
thefastmode.com
Foqus TV Selects Setplex OTT Platform to Deliver IPTV-based Services
Setplex, a leading provider of flexible, end-to-end solutions for OTT service providers, announced that it was selected by Foqus TV to deliver IPTV-based music and entertainment content, leveraging its NORA middleware and recommendation engine. Utilizing the Setplex end-to-end OTT platform, Foqus TV will be able to offer and scale a...
thefastmode.com
Nordic Pay-TV Giant Allente Deploys 3SS’ All-new 3Ready Control Center & ContentWise
3 Screen Solutions (3SS) and ContentWise announced that Nordic pay-TV giant Allente has become the first operator to deploy 3Ready Control Center 3.0, 3SS’ next-generation UX management and content curation hub, a key pillar of the 3Ready Product Platform. This project is key enabling next step in the roadmap...
thefastmode.com
Singapore's M1 Launches Cloud Gaming Service 'Zolaz'
M1, one of Singapore’s leading Mobile Network Operators (MNO), announced that it is launching Zolaz, a cloud gaming subscription service that allows customers to play anywhere, anytime and on any device. Zolaz caters to both mid-core and casual gamers with an “all-you-can-play” on-demand gaming experience. Subscribers will gain instant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
Nokia, Eurofiber Group Partner to Accelerate Fiber Roll Out in Europe
Nokia announced the signature of a frame agreement with Eurofiber Group, the leading supplier and operator of Open Network infrastructure in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany. The scope includes multi country DWDM roll out, datacenter switching and multiple other areas to increase Eurofiber Open Network footprint. This agreement, covering...
thefastmode.com
Expereo Appoints New General Counsel & SVP of Enterprise Sales
The world’s leading provider of managed network solutions, Expereo welcomes Sujata Kukreja, General Counsel and Scott Zarriello, SVP Enterprise Sales into its ranks. Both recent appointments come as part of a continued global investment strategy to further tailor solutions and experiences to all regions based on customer demand, while maintaining the same best-in-class service around the world.
thefastmode.com
Optus' New Network Pulse Empowers Customers with Performance Visibility
Optus has launched its latest Optus Living Network innovation, Optus Network Pulse, a new interactive feature that empowers customers to visualise and understand their own experience on the Optus mobile network or their home or public WiFi at all times. This unique feature ushers in a new era of radical...
