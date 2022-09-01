Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Singapore's M1 Launches Cloud Gaming Service 'Zolaz'
M1, one of Singapore’s leading Mobile Network Operators (MNO), announced that it is launching Zolaz, a cloud gaming subscription service that allows customers to play anywhere, anytime and on any device. Zolaz caters to both mid-core and casual gamers with an “all-you-can-play” on-demand gaming experience. Subscribers will gain instant...
thefastmode.com
Nordic Pay-TV Giant Allente Deploys 3SS’ All-new 3Ready Control Center & ContentWise
3 Screen Solutions (3SS) and ContentWise announced that Nordic pay-TV giant Allente has become the first operator to deploy 3Ready Control Center 3.0, 3SS’ next-generation UX management and content curation hub, a key pillar of the 3Ready Product Platform. This project is key enabling next step in the roadmap...
thefastmode.com
MTN Nigeria Selcts Tecnotree for 5G Ready Digital BSS Solutions
Tecnotree, a Finnish global provider of digital transformation solutions for CSPs and Digital Service Providers (DSPs), has announced the signing of a multi-million-dollar deal with MTN Nigeria, for the deployment of its 5G ready digital BSS solutions. Tecnotree Signs a Multi-Million Dollar Deal with MTN Nigeria, for 5G Digital Transformation...
thefastmode.com
Foqus TV Selects Setplex OTT Platform to Deliver IPTV-based Services
Setplex, a leading provider of flexible, end-to-end solutions for OTT service providers, announced that it was selected by Foqus TV to deliver IPTV-based music and entertainment content, leveraging its NORA middleware and recommendation engine. Utilizing the Setplex end-to-end OTT platform, Foqus TV will be able to offer and scale a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
Nokia, Eurofiber Group Partner to Accelerate Fiber Roll Out in Europe
Nokia announced the signature of a frame agreement with Eurofiber Group, the leading supplier and operator of Open Network infrastructure in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany. The scope includes multi country DWDM roll out, datacenter switching and multiple other areas to increase Eurofiber Open Network footprint. This agreement, covering...
thefastmode.com
Optus' New Network Pulse Empowers Customers with Performance Visibility
Optus has launched its latest Optus Living Network innovation, Optus Network Pulse, a new interactive feature that empowers customers to visualise and understand their own experience on the Optus mobile network or their home or public WiFi at all times. This unique feature ushers in a new era of radical...
Comments / 0