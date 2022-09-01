Read full article on original website
KSLA
Manhunt for shooting suspect underway in north Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A manhunt for a shooting suspect is underway in north Shreveport. Caddo sheriff’s K-9 units are helping Shreveport police search an area around apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Police detectives on the scene said...
KSLA
Arkansas authorities search for missing 19-year-old with autism
ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - Have you seen this man?. Family and friends are searching for a non-verbal missing autistic 19-year-old. The Ashdown Police Department has not released his name; however, they say he left his home on the early morning of Sept. 5. He was last seen wearing blue pants...
KSLA
2 arrested after shooting incident involving Marion County judge
The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation. The wreck occurred near the 2000 block of State Line Avenue. Making Ends Meet: Healthy school lunches. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT.
texarkanafyi.com
Escaped Cass County Inmate Captured in Louisiana
Charles Sprayberry, 42, escaped from the Cass County Jail Monday night after overpowering a male guard and forcing a female jailer to open the door outside. Sprayberry was captured after a car chase Wednesday Morning just south of Moringsport Louisiana. An escaped inmate out of Cass County, Texas is back...
KSLA
Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle. It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street. That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up...
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, over 6 bullet holes found
Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff's office after her car was "fired upon."
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police responded to a wreck the night of Friday, Sept. 2 on State Line Avenue. Officials say a 2015 Ram driven by Christopher Telles, 42, was headed north near the 2000 block of State Line when he crossed into the southbound lanes. He struck a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Marolin Gardner, 63.
KSLA
LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport
KWTX
East Texas Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man has been arrested in the 2007 murder of a Wood County teenager. Chad Earl Carr was arrested earlier on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
New Boston Police seeking help locating 2 suspects in aggravated robbery
NEW BOSTON, Texas – The New Boston Police Department is seeking help in finding 2 suspects wanted for aggravated robbery occurring on Aug. 19 in New Boston, Texas. Neyamia Watson and Trazaivian Carlock are considered armed and dangerous. If seen, please do not approach the suspects. Instead, please call...
KSLA
Coroner identifies Shreveport man who died following Labor Day house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is dead following a house fire on Labor Day 2022. The Caddo coroner’s office has identified him as 63-year-old Emiliano Rodriguez, of the 6500 block of Union Avenue. Shreveport Fire Department dispatchers got the call just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept....
63-Year-Old Marolin Gardner Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Texarkana (Texarkana, TX)
According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, a fatal crash occurred in Texarkana on Friday. The crash happened on the 2100 block of State Line Avenue at around 10 p.m. According to the Police, a truck traveling northbound on [..]
Harrison County, TX Woman Sentenced for Trafficking Fentanyl
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl, which often results in overdose deaths. A Harleton, Texas woman has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations...
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, July 30 – Aug. 6
July 20• Jon Orion Naron, of Daingerfield, was arrested by Morris County deputies on a motion to revoke for theft ...
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
Upshur County District Clerk suspended after petition for removal
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A temporary order signed by a judge has suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn on Thursday, effectively removing her from office. Following the order, Nicole Hernandez, who won a March primary election for the position is now acting as the district clerk. Bunn has been placed on suspension pending litigation, […]
cenlanow.com
Bossier City beauty school owner pleads guilty to misusing $250K in CARES Act funds
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City beauty school owner faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to a federal agency and using CARES Act money meant to keep her business afloat during the coronavirus pandemic for personal use instead. The United...
KTAL
1 dead in Highland house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood Monday morning that claimed the life of one person. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place in Shreveport just before 9:30 a.m and arrived to find...
txktoday.com
Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.
A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal motorcycle crash
A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.
