Cass County, TX

KSLA

Manhunt for shooting suspect underway in north Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A manhunt for a shooting suspect is underway in north Shreveport. Caddo sheriff’s K-9 units are helping Shreveport police search an area around apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Police detectives on the scene said...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Arkansas authorities search for missing 19-year-old with autism

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - Have you seen this man?. Family and friends are searching for a non-verbal missing autistic 19-year-old. The Ashdown Police Department has not released his name; however, they say he left his home on the early morning of Sept. 5. He was last seen wearing blue pants...
ASHDOWN, AR
KSLA

2 arrested after shooting incident involving Marion County judge

The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation. The wreck occurred near the 2000 block of State Line Avenue. Making Ends Meet: Healthy school lunches. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT.
MARION COUNTY, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Escaped Cass County Inmate Captured in Louisiana

Charles Sprayberry, 42, escaped from the Cass County Jail Monday night after overpowering a male guard and forcing a female jailer to open the door outside. Sprayberry was captured after a car chase Wednesday Morning just south of Moringsport Louisiana. An escaped inmate out of Cass County, Texas is back...
CASS COUNTY, TX
Crime & Safety
KSLA

Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle. It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street. That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport

Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road and her vehicle was shot at. The group was almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve two months before graduation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
107-3 KISS-FM

Harrison County, TX Woman Sentenced for Trafficking Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl, which often results in overdose deaths. A Harleton, Texas woman has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations...
HARLETON, TX
KTAL

1 dead in Highland house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood Monday morning that claimed the life of one person. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place in Shreveport just before 9:30 a.m and arrived to find...
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.

A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
TEXARKANA, AR

