High School Football: Gautier Gators vs. Pascagoula Panthers
Starting week two of Friday Night Showcase with one of the best rivalries in all of South Mississippi and they say in order for it to be a rivalry, both teams have to win, and not too long ago, Pascagoula beat Gautier ten years in a row. But the Singing...
High School Football: Gulfport Admirals vs. Escambia Gators
Admirals win 26-15. Here are some more scores from around the Gulf Coast:
Singing River Classic headlines week two of high school football on the Coast
Week two of the high school football season is upon us and some really good match-ups across South Mississippi tonight, including one of the most heated rivalries on the Coast. News 25’s Jeff Haeger is in Gautier with more on the Singing River Classic.
